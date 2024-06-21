 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

You don’t want to see this warning on your Google Pixel phone

By
Someone holding the Bay blue Google Pixel 8 Pro.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

It’s summertime in the U.S., so it’s getting hot. When that happens, keeping yourself and your mobile devices cool is important. With that in mind, Google is developing a new message that will be displayed on Pixel phones when they overheat.

Recommended Videos

As 9to5Google discovered in fresh code, Google will no longer show a basic message warning when a phone may be overheating. Instead, it plans to post: “Phone needs to cool down: You may experience slower performance. Try avoiding direct sunlight or close any battery-intensive apps.”

During this “pre-emergency,” you will still have limited access to your phone.

Google is not just informing you about the overheating issue; it’s taking proactive steps to manage it. Your phone will limit its performance speed, turn off the 5G network, and provide you with suggestions on how to resolve the issue. This approach aims to keep your Pixel running in a safe, effective manner when it’s running warmer than ideal.

A person holding the Google Pixel 8 Pro.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

An overheated phone isn’t terrible news, and Pixel phones — thanks to their Tensor chips — tend to run hot anyway. The revised message is much better than the current one, which says, “Phone is getting warm” and asks you to “Tap for more info.”

Android Authority says this pre-emergency message will appear when your device reaches 120.2 degrees Fahrenheit (49 degrees Celsius). At 125.6 degrees Fahrenheit (52 degrees Celsius), the phone enters an “emergency” state. When it reaches 131 degrees Fahrenheit (55 degrees Celsius), a pre-shutdown message will appear that says: “Phone will shut down in about 30 seconds due to high temperature.”

The new message will launch with an upcoming Battery Health Services update titled “Optimizations for Adaptive Battery functionalities.”  The Google Pixel 8, Google Pixel 8 Pro, and other models will undoubtedly receive the update.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
Google is doing something incredible with the Pixel Watch 3
Leaked render of Google Pixel Watch 3 XL.

It seems going XL is in vogue at Google’s design labs. We recently came across leaks claiming to depict the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL, Google's all-out big-screen flagship that will be its answer to the Pro Max and Ultra phones out there. A similar treatment is in line for the upcoming Pixel Watch 3 smartwatch, as well.

Android Headlines has shared leaked product renders of what it calls the "Pixel Watch 3 XL." Fittingly for its name, this one will serve a larger 1.45-inch display, up from the 1.2-inch OLED screen on the regular version. It’s also reportedly going to be roughly 12% thicker compared to the Pixel Watch 2. The added chassis depth is said to accommodate a larger battery, but we don't know the exact capacity yet.

Read more
Have a Google Pixel 8? You’re about to get these 4 new features
A person holding the Google Pixel 8a, showing the back.

A new set of features is set to debut as part of the June Google Pixel Feature Drop. These include fresh productivity tools and enhancements. Of the latest tools, four will undoubtedly be the most popular.

If you have a Pixel 8 or Pixel 8a, you will soon be able to use Gemini Nano on your phone. Gemini Nano, Google's most efficient AI model for on-device tasks, was previously only available on the Pixel 8 Pro. To access Gemini Nano, you must enable developer options on the phone. Gemini Nano is a bit limited today, but it sets the foundation for powerful on-device AI features down the road.

Read more
This is our very first look at the Google Pixel Watch 3
A leaked render of the Google Pixel Watch 3.

Google is expected to introduce the Google Pixel 9 smartphone series later this year. At the same time, the company is almost certainly going to reveal the Pixel Watch 3. Now, 91Mobiles has released renders that are purported to show the new smartwatch.

If you were hoping for something different from the previous two Pixel Watches, we have bad news for you.

Read more