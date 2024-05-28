 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Your next smartwatch could analyze sweat to mine invaluable health data

By
Smartwatch with sweat analysis capability.
ZHAO Weiwei

Over the past few years, scientists have been eyeing sweat as the next breakthrough avenue for wearable devices. So far, the tech hasn’t seen commercialization from the likes of Apple or Samsung, but the work continues. The latest device is a “sweat sensor smartwatch” that is capable of continuous sweat analysis to identify the chemicals in human sweat.

The smartwatch in question — developed by a team at the Institute of Solid State Physics at the Hefei Institutes of Physical Sciences, Chinese Academy of Sciences — can accurately measure the concentration of crucial ions like potassium, sodium, and calcium. Notably, the watch is not only capable of reliable long-term analysis, but also real-time evaluation of aforementioned ions.

Recommended Videos

Why sweat analysis is important

The main workout screen on the Google Pixel Watch 2.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

A proper analysis of these ions can reveal a ton of crucial information, especially for athletes. Assessing the loss of ions through sweat can help with the planning of personalized liquid and electrolyte replacement strategies. This not only helps with addressing the electrolyte balance in the body, but can also assist with heat-induced cramps.

Related

A personalized approach is extremely important here since every person loses a different amount of sodium through sweat depending on workouts. Sodium plays a crucial role in maintaining fluid balance, nerve impulse transmission, and muscle movements. Potassium loss, on the other hand, is also worth monitoring, owing to its role in regulating pH balance, blood pressure, and heart health.

The future of smartwatches is nigh

Engineering of a smartwatch with a sweat sensor.
ZHAO Weiwei

The smartwatch described above relies on a microfluidic chip, a standardized sensor array, and a signal processing unit. The solid interface designed for the wearable includes multiple sweat-sensing modules that allow simultaneous analysis of multiple ions.

The most promising engineering aspect of the smartwatch is that it involves “mass-manufactured sensor arrays,” which enable “highly selective monitoring” of calcium, potassium, and sodium ions. Longevity is another aspect that raises hope for mass adoption of this technological development.

“It can consistently monitor the three ions in human sweat for over six months, surpassing the stability of many other sensors that have been reported,” says the team behind the project. A research paper, which has been published in the ACS Nano journal, mentions that the scalable sensor fabrication adopted for this smartwatch will serve as the foundation for developing reliable sweat-sensing wearable devices in the future.

Interestingly, this won’t be the first development of its kind, even though it’s one of the most promising implementations. Just over a year ago, experts at the Korea Institute of Science and Technology developed a wireless wearable sensor patch for continuous sweat analysis. Its ingenious engineering also reduced the chances of false readings with a channel system that continuously removed old sweat samples in favor of freshly secreted fluid.

A person checking the fitness data on an Apple Watch Series 9.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Another reason why sweat analysis could prove to be the next wearable breakthrough is the assessment of the lactate content, in addition to metal ions. Lactate levels are one of the most reliable markers for measuring workout intensity and predicting muscle fatigue. A team from the Tokyo University of Science recently developed a microfluidic sweat lactate sensor that overcomes the notorious air bubble problem.

Experts at the same institute also managed to integrate a sweat biosensor capable of measuring chloride ions on a fabric-based material. In 2021, scientists at the Korea Institute of Materials Science (KIMS) reported the development of another sweat-based wearable sensor that could detect the presence of illegal drugs in the body.

Experts in the field tell Digital Trends that advances in microfluidics are quite promising. Nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectroscopy is another avenue that is also being seen as the future, but it seems that commercial implementation is still a few years away, due in part to the long process of clinical validation and regulatory approvals.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Nadeem Sarwar
Nadeem Sarwar
Contributor
Nadeem is a tech journalist who started reading about cool smartphone tech out of curiosity and soon started writing…
Your next iPhone may have no bezels. Here’s why that could be a problem
iPhone 14 Pro Max laying on top of iPad showing always-on display with wallpaper setting off.

Don’t believe everything you see, but there’s a certain joy in imagining products with a futuristic touch to them. One such fantastical element of the smartphone industry is a truly bezel-free all-screen phone. And as implausible as that sounds, it looks like Apple might be the one to achieve it — and at the biggest scale imaginable.

According to South Korean outlet The Elec, Apple has reportedly asked, “Samsung Display and LG Display to develop an OLED that removes all front bezels from the iPhone.” Apple has been painfully slow at eliminating the bezel on iPhones and continues to sell the iPhone SE (2022), which should ideally exist in an era that is half a decade too persistent.

Read more
Your Samsung smartwatch will soon get a lifesaving health feature
Data from a workout showing on the screen of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

Smartwatches have been a helpful tool for people to track of their health. Now, Samsung's Galaxy Watches will be adding an important, potentially lifesaving feature later this year. According to Samsung, Galaxy Watches will soon be adding an Irregular Heart Rhythm Notification (IHRN) feature that will help watch wearers better understand their heart health.

Read more
No, you really don’t need Google Assistant on your smartwatch
Google Assistant listening on the Google Pixel Watch.

The Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5 doesn’t have Google Assistant built-in, and you can’t separately download and install the app from the Google Play Store. It’s the latest in a line of Android smartwatches that don’t have Assistant onboard, following on from the Montblanc Summit 3 and most modern Fossil smartwatches, but it’s still a standard feature on Google’s own Pixel Watch.

Is Google holding Assistant back for its own devices? Maybe, but I’m not going to worry about it, and I definitely don’t think you should pick the Pixel Watch over the TicWatch Pro 5 due to it. Why? The Assistant on a smartwatch isn’t the selling point Google seems to think it is.
Is it needed on a smartwatch?

Read more