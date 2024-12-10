 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

The YouTube mobile app is getting a small redesign. Here’s what’s changing

By
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 playing a YouTube video.
YouTube app optimized for the Galaxy Z Flip 5 Joe Maring / Digital Trends

How do you feel about the YouTube app on iOS and Android? Most of us use the app and don’t think twice about it, but YouTube announced a lot of changes in October. Some of these planned updates have begun to roll out, and they’re worth paying attention to — especially because one of them is difficult to notice. The updated bottom bar is a subtle change, but it adds a bit of flair.

The updated bottom bar is part of a server-side update, which means you don’t have to download a new version of YouTube to see it. However, you should ensure you’re using the latest version of the YouTube app. For Android, that’s 19.47, and it’s 19.49 for iOS. The update hasn’t reached all devices yet — I still don’t see it on my own phone — but it should be applied by the end of the day.

Recommended Videos

The navigation bar at the bottom of the app will be slightly transparent, giving you the sense of looking through a pane of frosted glass. Previously, the bar was a solid color. It can be a bit hard to see, but enabling YouTube’s dark theme can help. To do this, select the You icon in the navigation bar, then Settings > General > Appearance > Dark theme.

The intent of the update is to give you a more immersive browsing experience, according to 9to5Google. The web version of YouTube should also see a change, with the top bar receiving the blurred effect instead of the bottom. Again, however, I do not yet personally see that update.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

In total, Google announced over two dozen updates in October that include the sleep timer becoming available for everyone (instead of just YouTube Premium subscribers), more playback speed options, profile badges, and a whole lot more. With YouTube trying to become a larger presence in the streaming arena with a lot of free movies and the YouTube TV options, it’s no surprise the company is trying to improve its interface.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…
The Google Home app is getting a long-overdue feature
The Google Home logo on a Pixel phone.

According to the sleuths over at Android Authority, the Google Home app is about to get a much-needed feature that I'm honestly shocked hasn't been added yet: a search bar.

If you've never used the Google Home app before, it's sort of the command center for all things smart home in the Google smart home ecosystem. If you only have a few smart home devices, it's easy enough to navigate — but if you have an extensive smart home setup, you could have upwards of 50 devices listed in the app. If you don't take time to organize and label them, it gets unwieldy fast.

Read more
Does your Duolingo app icon look sick? You’re not alone
The Duolingo app icon, showing a sick-looking version of the Duolingo owl.

It's an absolute tragedy: The normally chipper Duolingo owl has fallen ill.

Just kidding. The app icon might have changed, but it doesn't mean any significant changes are coming to the app. It did stir up quite a bit of conversation on both X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit, though, as users around the world noticed that the Duo owl looked like he needed a heavy dose of DayQuil.

Read more
The Google Tasks app just got a big redesign. Here’s what it looks like
Google Tasks August 2024 update shown on Android device.

The Google Tasks app has undergone a significant update, featuring a redesigned look. This update is being rolled out to users and will soon be available on your Android phone.

First revealed in June, the update provides a more polished user experience by replacing the current list format for each task with cards. The bottom bar has been removed; there's a floating action button instead. Furthermore, the three-dot overflow menu is now accessible from each card. The menu sits beside the app's sorting options.

Read more