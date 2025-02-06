2025 Super Bowl: Pregame Performers & Halftime Show

Table of Contents Table of Contents YouTube Tailgate concert Other pregame performers Halftime show performers

Super Bowl LIX is gearing up to be another massive media event that will wrap up the NFL’s 2024-2025 season with a bang. Audiences will see the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles face off for the Vince Lombardi trophy. Plus, expect a bunch of big Super Bowl ads.

Like many other games before it, Super Bowl 2025 will feature many high-profile musical performances before the game and during the halftime show, ensuring the game will be a thrilling spectacle. With game day just around the corner, viewers can prepare themselves with this guide to all the performers appearing during the pregame and halftime show at Super Bowl LIX on February 9, 2025.

YouTube Tailgate concert

Grammy Award-nominated singer Post Malone will appear at Super Bowl LIX to perform at the YouTube Tailgate Concert outside of the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. Post Malone previously sang America the Beautiful at Super Bowl LVIII in 2024, and he will surely keep viewers entertained before the game. The tailgate party will be hosted by YouTube personalities Kristy and Desmond Scott, Chanen and Juwan Johnson, Monet McMichael, and Carter Kench.

Watch the Super Bowl LIX YouTube Tailgate Concert, streaming live on February 9 at 4 pm EST only on YouTube.

Other pregame performers

Jon Batiste will sing the national anthem to help kick off the Super Bowl. In addition, musician Trombone Shorty, and Grammy winner Lauren Daigle will perform America the Beautiful. But before Batiste, Daigle, and Trombone Shorty, Ledisi will perform a rendition of Lift Every Voice and Sing.

The Grammy Award-winning performers will be accompanied by an American Sign Language (ASL) translator at Super Bowl 2025, with actor Stephanie Nogueras signing for Batiste, Daigle, and Trombone Shorty. Likewise, TikTok personality Otis Jones will sign for Ledisi. Batiste, Ledisi, Trombone Shorty, and Daigle will appear on Apple’s Halftime Show Pregame Artist Interviews on February 6, 2025, at 11 am EST.

Watch Apple’s Halftime Show Pregame Artist Interviews will be available to stream on Apple Music, YouTube, X, and Facebook.

Halftime show performers

Rapper Kendrick Lamar will headline the Super Bowl LIX halftime show. This concert will be Lamar’s second performance during a Super Bowl halftime show, having previously appeared in 2022 alongside rappers Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent, and Anderson .Paak. Lamar’s big halftime concert will come just after the hip-hop icon won five awards at the 2025 Grammys for his song, Not Like Us. Lamar may win even more awards for his next gameday performance, as his last one won three Emmys, including the award for Outstanding Variety Special (Live) for the first time in Super Bowl halftime show history.

For his second Super Bowl halftime show, Lamar will be joined by guest performer SZA, one of his frequent collaborators. Lamar and SZA previously worked together on the album GNX and the songs Doves in the Wind and All the Stars, the latter of which appeared on the soundtrack for the 2018 film Black Panther. Similar to Lamar, SZA’s Super Bowl performance will come fresh off her winning the Grammy Award for Best R&B Song with her hit song, Saturn. ASL translator Matt Maxey will be on hand for the performances from Lamar and SZA.