’24: Legacy’ canceled by Fox, but franchise could still continue

Why it matters to you Fox's loss could be AMC's gain, as the cancellation of 24: Legacy opens up Corey Hawkins' schedule to possibly return to The Walking Dead.

After a single season and 12 episodes, Fox decided to cancel 24: Legacy, Variety reports.

The series served as a spin-off to popular and long-running series 24 that starred Kiefer Sutherland as the fearless counter-terrorist agent Jack Bauer. It starred Corey Hawkins (Straight Outta Compton, The Walking Dead) as Eric Carter, an ex-Army Ranger who joins forces with the newly resurrected Counter Terrorist Unit (CTU). Like the original series, 24: Legacy followed a real timeline, with each episode covering the events of a single hour within the same day, with a 12-hour time jump in the final episode. It seemingly takes place three years after the events of 24: Live Another Day, the limited-event series that aired in 2014, four years after 24 went off the air. Sutherland had reprised his role for that series.

24: Legacy received mixed reviews through its run, and the premiere in February marked the lowest-rated post-Super Bowl series debut in the 18-49 demographic since 2003’s Alias. That said, the viewer numbers for the inaugural episode still marked the largest ever in the history of the 24 franchise.

This cancellation does not, however, necessarily mark the end of CTU: Fox is reportedly exploring other ways to resurrect the real-time storytelling concept. But whatever the project, it is a likely bet that Sutherland will not be returning. Last summer, the actor, who currently stars in the successful new ABC series Designated Survivor, told Deadline that he had “absolutely no plans” to reprise his role as Bauer. That said, never say never.

Meanwhile, Hawkins had appeared as Heath in AMC’s The Walking Dead in 2015 and 2016, and his character’s disappearance from much of the latest season was never addressed. So it is quite possible Hawkins will simply pivot back to that series for its upcoming season 8. He was last seen in the sixth episode of season 7, where he got separated from Tara (Alanna Masterson), but seemingly left behind a clue that he was still very much alive.