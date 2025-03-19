 Skip to main content
3 action movies on Max you need to watch in March

Evelyn Wang with members of her supporting cast standing behind her in Everything Everywhere All at Once.
There are few streaming services with deeper libraries of great movies than Max, but that doesn’t mean that all those movies are easily findable. Max has a great library of action movies, but those movies are hard to discern from everything else that’s available on the service.

That’s why we’ve pulled together this list of three great action movies that are all available on Max, and all well worth your time.

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000)

One of the greatest action movies ever made, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon is set in the 19th century in China and follows the aftermath of a sword theft. Directed by Ang Lee, Crouching Tiger is remarkable in part because the fight choreography often feels like an extension of the characters and their relationships with one another.

A perfectly plotted movie that looks better than almost any other movie, Crouching Tiger became a phenomenon for a reason. Few action movies in the history of the genre have been better.

You can watch Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon on Max.

Civil War (2024)

Alex Garland is famous for imagining somewhat fantastical sci-fi concepts, but Civil War may be his most grounded movie. Set in a future version of the United States, the movie imagines an America split apart by civil war.

Following photojournalists as they travel to Washington, D.C., to chronicle the war’s final days, the movie is careful not to let its political leanings get in the way of the story it’s trying to tell. Instead, it becomes a remarkably vivid picture of what happens when people who belong to the same country no longer trust each other.

You can watch Civil War on Max.

Everything, Everywhere All at Once (2022)

A movie that truly lives up to its title, Everything Everywhere All at Once follows Evelyn Quan Wang (Michelle Yeoh), a middle-aged woman who owns a laundromat as she discovers that she is essential to the salvation of the entire multiverse. As Evelyn reconciles with that reality, she comes to appreciate her simple, mundane life and does plenty of incredible martial arts along the way.

Everything Everywhere is a remarkably complicated movie, and it became something of a phenomenon upon its release. If you were worried that the movie would be cloying or too much, though, you should take the time to catch up with it. Few movies of the past decade are more life-affirming.

You can watch Everything Everywhere All at Once on Max.

