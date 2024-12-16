Don’t let these 3 hidden December 2024 streaming TV shows fly under your radar

Table of Contents Table of Contents Creature Commandos (2024) The Sticky (2024) Secret Level (2024)

Every month, great TV shows are released, including new seasons of popular ones. But there are also hidden gems you might not have heard of but would totally love. This month, two of the three hidden December streaming TV shows you don’t want to fly under your radar are adult animated series. One is a superhero series, and the other features stories based on popular video games and video game franchises.

The third is set in the Great White North of Canada and is a surprisingly good story about a woman willing to do whatever it takes to protect her business. These three hidden gems are worth checking out as you close yet another year and look toward 2025.

Creature Commandos (2024)

If you’re a fan of the DC Comics universe, you won’t want to miss Creature Commandos. This adult animated series marks the first series in the DCU and centers around a black ops team made up of monsters. Written and created by James Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1-3, The Suicide Squad), the story takes place after the events in The Suicide Squad as well as those in the first season of Peacemaker. General Rick Flag Sr. (Frank Grillo) assembles this team to fight back against evil.

The talented voice cast includes Indira Varma, Sean Gunn, Alan Tudyk, Zoë Chao, and David Harbour, alongside Grillo. The recurring and guest cast list is just as impressive, including a diverse list from Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm) to Viola Davis and Linda Cardellini.

Stream Creature Commandos on Max.

The Sticky (2024)

Margo Martindale is a consummate professional who often finds herself in memorable supporting roles. She has appeared in everything from Dexter to Sneaky Pete, Mrs. America, and Mrs. Davis. Martindale consistently hits it out of the park, and it’s no different in The Sticky, in which she gets a well-earned starring role. In the delightful new dark comedy, she stars as Ruth Landry, a maple syrup farmer in Canada who finds her business under threat. To save herself and her livelihood, she plans a massive maple syrup heist. She’ll steal millions in the sticky stuff to get back at those who want to take her down.

The Sticky proves that dark themes, revenge, and corporate greed can exist in any industry, even the world of the sweet and delicious sap that’s enjoyed by millions. With a supporting cast of mostly Canadian actors including Chris Diamantopoulos (Silicon Valley), Jamie Lee Curtis also has a standout role. Quite simply, The Sticky is worth indulging in.

Stream The Sticky on Amazon Prime Video.

Secret Level (2024)

With an impressive voice cast, every episode of Secret Level features a compartmentalized story inspired by a video game or video game franchise. Within the unique adult animated anthology series, fans will recognize stories from Dungeons & Dragons, Mega Man, Pac-Man, Spelunky, and more, with characters voiced by Arnold Schwarzenegger, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Kevin Hart, Laura Bailey, Keanu Reeves, Gabriel Luna, and more.

Receiving decent reviews ahead of its official release, Secret Level is great because you can pick and choose the episodes you want to watch or watch in any order and not feel tied to a multi-episode arc. Archi Sengupta of LeisureByte.com calls the series “fantastic,” noting that while not every episode is top-notch, “it’s thoroughly engaging, regardless.” Sounds good to us.

Stream Secret Level on Amazon Prime Video.