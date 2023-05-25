 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Features

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Like A Man Called Otto on Netflix? Then watch these 3 movies that are just like it

Dan Girolamo
By

In a time when adult dramas struggle to make a profit, A Man Called Otto became one of the sleeper hits of 2023. In the film directed by Marc Forster, Tom Hanks stars as Otto Anderson, a grumpy widower struggling to cope after losing his wife six months prior. Having lost his will to live, Otto plans to kill himself. However, Otto is interrupted by his clever new neighbor, Marisol (Mariana Treviño). The two form an unlikely friendship, with Otto gaining a new lease on life.

Based on the 2012 novel by Fredrik Backman and the 2015 Swedish film A Man Called Ove, the Americanized A Man Called Otto won audiences over earlier this year, grossing an impressive $112 million worldwide against a $50 million budget. The film has only increased in popularity since its Netflix debut on May 6, as A Man Called Otto has remained in the top 10 for three weeks and counting. If you’re looking for more films about unexpected friendships that tug on the heartstrings, then watch these three movies.

Recommended Videos

Scent of a Woman (1992)

A blind man sits next to a teenager at a table in Scent of a Woman.

Michael Corleone in The Godfather trilogy might be Al Pacino’s greatest performance, but the role that gave him his only Oscar was Lt. Col. Frank Slade in Scent of a Woman. Frank is a loud, crotchety, and blind Vietnam War veteran. Charlie Simms (Chris O’Donnell) is a New England prep school student who dreams of attending Harvard. Frank’s niece hires Charlie to watch him over the Thanksgiving weekend. In return, Charlie will be paid enough money to buy a plane ticket home to the West Coast for Christmas.

Charlie, who does not come from wealth, willingly accepts. Frank brings Charlie to New York City, as the Colonel plans to have one final weekend of fun before committing suicide. Charlie starts to sympathize with Frank, while the Colonel admires the young man’s loyalty and moral compass. Come for an unlikely bond, stay for Pacino’s boisterous performance. Hoo-ah!

Watch Scent of a Woman on Starz.

About Schmidt (2002)

Three people sit down next to each other at the airport.

Any movie starring Jack Nicholson from 1969-2006 is worth your time, so 2002’s About Schmidt comes toward the tail end of his run. In his 12th and final Oscar-nominated role, Nicholson stars as Warren Schmidt, a recent retiree at a crossroads in his life. Schmidt worked as an actuary for a life insurance company, a job he perceived as important. Yet, the company pushes him to the side upon his retirement. To make matters worse, Helen (June Squibb), his wife of 42 years, tragically dies shortly after Schmidt purchases a Winnebago Adventurer motor home.

Desperate for purpose, Schmidt finds it in his daughter, Jeannie (Hope Davis), as he attempts to dissolve her impending nuptials to an idiot named Randall (Dermot Mulroney). Directed by Alexander Payne, About Schmidt follows the exploits of a man suffering from an existential crisis as he tries to find value in his life again.

Rent About Schmidt on YouTube, Apple, or Amazon Prime Video.

The Intern (2015)

Anne Hathaway sits next to Robert De Niro on a plane.

Robert De Niro stars alongside Anne Hathaway in 2015’s The Intern, the warm dramedy from rom-com aficionado Nancy Meyers. De Niro plays Ben, a 70-year-old retiree and widower who applies for a senior internship at a fashion startup in Brooklyn. Ben wins the job and is assigned to work for the company’s workaholic CEO, Jules (Anne Hathaway).

Unlike A Man Called Otto, the roles are reversed, as the old widower breathes life into his younger counterpart, a stressed working professional with a struggling marriage. Ben becomes an informal father figure to Jules as he wins her over with his charm, compassion, and friendship. Although the happy ending is expected, the feel-good premise and innate chemistry between Hathaway and De Niro make The Intern a delightful viewing experience.

Watch The Intern on Hulu.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Everything coming to Netflix in June 2023
A man and a woman share a drink in Black Mirror season 6.

Even though rivals Peacock and Apple TV+ have released 2023's buzziest new shows, Netflix continues to be the No. 1 destination for streaming content. With recent hit shows like Queen Charlotte, Sweet Tooth, and The Night Agent, plus blockbuster movies like The Mother and the Oscar-winning All Quiet on the Western Front, Netflix still rules the streaming landscape like no other.

The party is set to continue with Netflix's June 2023 programming schedule, which includes the debut of the action movie sequel Extraction 2 with Thor: Love and Thunder's Chris Hemsworth and the arrival of the Arnold Schwarzenegger documentary, Arnold. In addition, the fourth season of the hit comedy series Never Have I Ever will premiere, as will the original thriller Run Rabbit Run with Succession's Sarah Snook and a new season of the sci-fi show Black Mirror.

Read more
Everything coming to Paramount+ in June 2023
Kirk smiles in season 2 of Strange New Worlds.

This June, the peak of entertainment is about to get a whole lot more ... peakier? Paramount+ may have a silly tagline, but it's not exactly false advertising. The Viacom streamer has at its disposal a vast library of past and current blockbuster movies, as well as shows and sporting events. It's a treasure trove for anyone interested in entertainment, sports, and pop culture.

The June 2023 Paramount+ programming schedule offers something for everyone, with new seasons of reality shows like Queen of the Universe, new seasons of hit shows like iCarly and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, and blockbuster movies like the Star Trek movies. See below for the full list of all the movies, shows, and sporting events headed to Paramount+ in June!
Originals, exclusives, and premieres
June 1 - iCarly Season 3 premiere

Read more
Get a free Fire TV Stick and $10 off your first month of Sling TV
Sling TV app icon on Apple TV.

If you've decided to ditch your cable box, but you still want access to live TV, one of the simplest, cheapest, and most convenient options is Sling TV. There are several different Sling TV deals going on right now. You can either get $10 off your first month, a free month of the News add-on, or a free month of the Showtime, MGM+, and AMC+ add-on. No matter which of those deals you choose, you're guaranteed a free Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite, which will help you cast Sling straight to your TV.

Why you should get a Sling TV subscription
Sling TV is one of the more popular streaming subscription services, and we feel it’s one of the best live TV streaming services you can get access to. It keeps things simple with its user interface, and it visually resembles something you’re familiar with if you’re coming from a cable subscription. Sling offers two base subscription plans, each of which offers a huge variety of channels that include the likes of ESPN, TBS, TNT, Comedy Central, and Fox Sports One. Sling TV also includes DVR accessibility with its plans, so you can save certain shows, movies, or sports events for watching at a later time.

Read more