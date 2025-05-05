3 sci-fi movies on Peacock you need to watch in May 2025

Table of Contents Table of Contents Turbo Kid (2015) Bleeding Steel (2017) Judge Dredd (1995)

This month, go back a decade to check out some great 2010s sci-fi movies, now available to stream. There’s a Sylvester Stallone flick that might not be counted among his best, but it’s corny-good fun if you’re in the mood for that.

These three sci-fi movies on Peacock to watch in May 2025 are dark, ominous, and thrilling. Two of them, in fact, depict a post-apocalyptic world, one from the past and another from well into the future.

Turbo Kid (2015)

Combining post-apocalyptic drama with superheroes and sci-fi, Turbo Kid has it all. The 1997-set film follows The Kid (Munro Chambers), a comic book fan navigating an alternate post-apocalyptic world known as The Wasteland, which is ruled by the evil overlord Zeus (Michael Ironside). He meets Apple (Laurence Leboeuf), a quirky and aggressive young woman who he eventually befriends and develops a crush on. Finding the remains of a character from his favorite comic book, the Kid becomes a superhero himself and sets out to save his crush when she is kidnapped.

The story in Turbo Kid shares similarities with others, like the series Fallout, making it a great next watch after you binge that series. Earning overwhelmingly positive reviews, Turbo Kid is nostalgic fun.

Stream Turbo Kid on Peacock.

Bleeding Steel (2017)

If you love Jackie Chan, you’ll want to watch Bleeding Steel. The sci-fi cyberpunk action movie didn’t perform well at the box office, but if you want never-ending action and cool fight sequences, it will hit the spot. The story follows Special Agent Lin Dong (Chan), who sets out to save Dr. James (Kym Gyngell), an important witness whose life is in danger. The plot thickens from there as the story travels to 13 years in the future, where Dong learns a truth about his ill daughter.

Bleeding Steel might not be Chan’s best movie, but if you’re a fan of his work, it’s worth adding another one of his films to your watch list. He’ll next appear in Karate Kid: Legends opposite Ralph Macchio.

Stream Bleeding Steel on Peacock.

Judge Dredd (1995)

Head two decades into the past with Judge Dredd, the Sylvester Stallone sci-fi action movie that is admittedly considered one of the actor’s worst movies. However, isn’t it nice to curl up and watch something corny and fun? Set in 2139, Earth has become a deadly wasteland, and Judges rule in every way, acting as police, jury, and executioner. Judge Joseph Dredd (Stallone) is one of the most feared, and he is tasked with stopping a war in Mega-City One.

There are some cool visual effects for its time, including animatronics, hydraulics-powered effects, and impressive prosthetic makeup. A delicate balance between action movie and parody, Judge Dredd was remade in 2012 with Dredd, which has since attracted a cult following and reinvigorated interest in the original.

Stream Judge Dredd on Peacock.