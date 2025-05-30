 Skip to main content
3 underrated HBO Max movies you should watch this weekend (May 30-June 1)

Weekend Watchlist: HBO Max Channing Tatum and Salma Hayek stand in a theatre lobby together in Magic Mike's Last Dance.
This story is part of Weekend Watchlist, a series that showcases hidden gems and underrated films tucked away in your favorite streaming libraries.
Updated less than 1 hour ago

The Final Destination movies are back in the cultural zeitgeist thanks to the success of Final Destination Bloodlines. The Final Destination movies occupy five of the spots in HBO Max’s top 10. Expect Bloodlines to reach the same heights of popularity once it hits the streamer.

Luckily for cinephiles, there are more options on HBO Max besides entries from the iconic horror franchise. One underrated movie to stream is Magic Mike’s Last Dance, the final film in the adult dancing trilogy. Find out how to watch Last Dance and two other movies below.

We also have guides to the best new movies to stream, the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Max, and the best movies on Disney+.

Magic Mike’s Last Dance (2023)

Magic Mike’s Last Dance was originally conceived as a streaming original. However, Mike Lane’s final bow was worthy of the big screen, so Warner Bros. gave it a theatrical release. After leaving the stage, Mike Lane (Channing Tatum) finds himself broke without a job thanks to a business deal gone wrong.

While working as a bartender in Florida, Mike gets a lifeline from Max (Salma Hayek Pinault), a wealthy socialite who hires the former stripper to work as a choreographer for a play in London. As hard as he tries to break away from dancing, Mike keeps coming back to the stage. It’s his destiny, but in Last Dance, Mike wants to write his own rules in this fitting end to an underrated trilogy.

Stream Magic Mike’s Last Dance on Max.

Belichick & Saban: The Art of Coaching (2019)

Bill Belichick is one of the five greatest coaches in NFL history. The same can be said for Nick Saban in college football. Belichick and Saban have combined to win over a dozen Super Bowls and national championships. You would think these two alphas are competitors on different sides. It turns out that Belichick and Saban have been close friends for over 40 years.

Known for being private and tight-lipped about their personal lives, Belichick & Saban: The Art of Coaching is an all-access look into the duo’s relationship and the coaching principles that have led to success. Want to know the secret behind these two titans? Watch the documentary, and you might learn a thing or two.

Stream Belichick & Saban: The Art of Coaching on Max.

Sweethearts (2024)

Long-distance relationships are a tale as old as time for many college freshmen. In Sweethearts, best friends Ben (Nico Hiraga) and Jamie (Kiernan Shipka) are both dating their respective high school sweethearts. During their first semester, the two friends agree to break up with their significant others over Thanksgiving.

The night before Thanksgiving, Ben and Jamie go out to a party in their hometown, which leads to a chaotic night of hijinks, regrets, and revelations. Plus, there might be a little romance sprinkled at certain moments. Sweethearts is a warm, effective movie about the importance of friendship. It also perfectly captures the anxiety that many young people face when returning home for the first time from college.

Stream Sweethearts on Max.

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports.
