3 underrated movies on Max you need to watch in April 2025

Classic movies from the first half of the 20th century are on HBO and Max this month. Those titles should appeal to film buffs, but for modern viewers, there are plenty of other underrated movies on Max that deserve your attention.

This month, our picks for the three underrated movies on Max include a time travel fable, a stunning French period drama, and an erotic thriller starring Nicole Kidman, who is no stranger to that genre.

Mr. Nobody (2009)

Tron: Ares star Jared Leto is the title character of Mr. Nobody, and it’s literally his name. Nemo Nobody is the last living mortal on Earth, where everyone else will live forever. On his deathbed, the one thing that Nemo has going for him is that he can see all of the possibilities of his life play out at once.

In the past, Nemo falls in love with Anna (Diane Kruger), Elise (Sarah Polley), and even marries Jean (Linh Dan Pham), depending on the choices he makes in every different timeline. Is there only one path that Nemo can follow to find the happiness that eludes him? Or is he trapped in an endless world of possibilities? The film offers some answers, but you may find yourself asking more questions.

Watch Mr. Nobody on Max.

Portrait of a Lady on Fire (2019)

French period dramas don’t always play well internationally, but Portrait of a Lady on Fire is a very intimate affair in every sense of the word. In the late 18th century, Marianne (Noémie Merlant) has been hired by The Countess (Valeria Golino) to paint her daughter, Héloïse (Adèle Haenel), ahead of her wedding. However, Héloïse is completely unenthusiastic about her pending nuptials and doesn’t want to pose for any portrait.

Marianne gets close to Héloïse in order to sketch her, but a mutual attraction between the two women proves to be impossible to ignore. The scandal would also be enough to destroy either of them, and there doesn’t seem to be many options for them to be together.

Watch Portrait of a Lady on Fire on Max.

Babygirl (2024)

As the CEO of a robotics company, Romy Mathis (Nicole Kidman) has all of the power at work and none of the pleasure at home with her husband, Jacob Mathis (Antonio Banderas). Babygirl flips the script for Romy’s power dynamic when she’s seduced by a new intern, Samuel (Harris Dickinson).

Samuel seems to derive pleasure from not only dominating Romy during sex but also by intruding upon her personal life and introducing himself to her family. As far as he’s concerned, Samuel has the true power in the relationship. Romy can’t keep away from him even when it looks like their affair may destroy their careers.

Watch Babygirl on Max on April 25.