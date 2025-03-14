 Skip to main content
3 underrated Netflix shows you should watch this weekend (March 14-16)

By
Kyle Chandler and Linda Cardellini stand and look.
Netflix

Netflix’s tremendous success as a streaming behemoth comes in part from its ability to constantly introduce subscribers to something new. That feeling that there’s always something to watch is great. However, the tradeoff is that tons of stuff might never pop into your recommendation algorithm.

If you’re looking for a great show to watch this weekend, we’ve pulled together three shows on Netflix that are unlikely to show up for you on their own.

Bloodline (2015-2017)

One of Netflix’s early, great shows, Bloodline, follows a Florida family whose buried secrets begin to unveil themselves, leading to cascading crises. Bloodline is notable in part because it features an incredible supporting performance from Ben Mendelsohn, who plays the family’s most troublesome brother.

Kyle Chandler is the show’s lead, though, and delivers the kind of performance you could expect from one of TV’s best. Over its three seasons, Bloodline provided plenty of intrigue and managed to wrap up its story before things got too complicated.

You can watch Bloodline on Netflix.

Heels (2021-2023)

Heels Season 1 Trailer | Rotten Tomatoes TV

Starring Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig as two brothers who vie for their father’s wrestling imprint even as they battle in the ring, Heels is very intentionally a wrestling show about the people who don’t get to be heroes.

Like many recent wrestling shows, Heels understands that there are plenty of great stories to tell about what happens behind the scenes in professional wrestling. Amell and Ludwig give committed, physical performances in their central roles, and Heels only continues to get more interesting as it expands the scope of the story it’s trying to tell.

You can watch Heels on Netflix.

Warrior (2019-2023)

Warrior | Official Tease | Cinemax

Set in San Francisco’s Chinatown in the second half of the 19th century, Warrior is about a brutal gang war and the martial arts master who gets caught in the middle of it. Based on the writings of Bruce Lee, Warrior takes its time unveiling the motivations of its central character and features plenty of action along the way to keep you enticed.

The series’ largely Asian cast still feels revolutionary, as does its attention to detail in recreating a totally unrecognizable San Francisco. Warrior got plenty of acclaim but struggled to find a wide audience. Hopefully, it can find the fans it deserves now that it’s on Netflix.

You can watch Warrior on Netflix.

