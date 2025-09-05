3 underrated Netflix shows you should watch this weekend (September 5-7)

Finding stuff on Netflix is both an adventure and a challenge, and depending on the kind of day you’re having, you might be looking to make things a little easier on yourself. If you’re looking for something worth watching but don’t want to spend your day browsing, we’ve got you covered.

We’ve pulled together three underrated Netflix shows that are all worth watching this weekend. Despite their differences in genre, all three are worth your time.

Recommended Videos

We also have guides to the best new shows to stream, the best shows on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, and the best movies on Amazon Prime Video.

Hitler and the Nazis: Evil on Trial (2024)

Obviously not the lightest viewing material,but Hitler and the Nazis is a remarkably comprehensive look at one of the most consequential moments in world history. The series tells the story of Hitler’s rise to power in Germany and follows the Nazi party all the way through to the Nuremberg trials.

Crucially, this docuseries examines the moments when it seemed like Hitler could be stopped and explores the men who chose not to intervene. It’s a bracing documentary, but one that is well worth watching because of what it reveals about how easy it would be to give someone like Hitler power.

You can watch Hitler and the Nazis: Evil on Trial on Netflix.

Call the Midwife (2012-)

Call the Midwife is the kind of British TV show that’s almost impossible to find stateside. It has now run for well over a decade and explores the lives of midwives who live and work in 1950s London. The show starts by introducing its central character to the nunnery where she’ll be stationed, but crucially, the show expands and changes its aperture as it evolves.

The series, which is largely procedural, is hyper-fixated on the lives of the women at its center, making the show a bit radical in a pretty quiet way. Funny, moving, and sublimely smart, Call the Midwife is the ideal long-term binge.

You can watch Call the Midwife on Netflix.

The Good Place (2016-2020)

One of the more philosophical comedies ever made, The Good Place tells the story of a pretty unabashedly bad person who begins to realize that she was sent to the good part of the afterlife by mistake. As she wrestles with the moral dilemma of being sent to the wrong place, she learns a lot about the fundamental theories of good and evil and also begins to understand more about the place where she’s spending the rest of eternity.

The Good Place is genuinely funny, but it pairs its comedy with some deep thoughts about the nature of existence, and as a result, becomes something pretty singular and bewitching.

You can watch The Good Place on Netflix.