 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

300 TV series in development, Zack Snyder in talks to direct

By
Gerard Butler wields a sword in 300.
Warner Bros.

A TV series adaptation of 300 is in the works. Per Variety, the series is in the early stages of development at Warner Bros. Television. The report states the show would serve as a prequel to the original film from 2006. Plot details remain under wraps. No writer, streamer, or network is currently attached to the project.

Zack Snyder, who directed and co-wrote 300, is in talks to direct and executive produce the series. Deborah Snyder, Zack’s wife and producing partner, would return to executive produce the series alongside Wesley Coller. According to Variety, “deals are still being negotiated.”

Recommended Videos

300 was based on the graphic novel series by Frank Miller and Lynn Varley. Snyder directed 300 from a screenplay he co-wrote with Kurt Johnstad and Michael B. Gordon. The film depicts a fictionalized version of the Battle of Thermopylae. Gerard Butler starred as King Leonidas, the Spartan king who led 300 soldiers into battle against King Xerxes (Rodrigo Santoro) of Persia and his 300,000 soldiers. Lena Headley, Dominic West, David Wenham, and Michael Fassbender also starred.

Released in 2006, 300 received praise for its violent and thrilling action sequences. The film became a worldwide hit, grossing over $455 million against a reported budget of $60 million.

Related

A sequel, 300: Rise of an Empire, was released in 2014. Directed by Noam Murro, Rise of an Empire follows Themistocles (Sullivan Stapleton), a Greek general who readies for a naval battle against Artemisia (Eva Green) and the Persian fleet. Headley and Santoro reprised their roles as Queen Gorgo and King Xerxes. Though not as well-received as the original film, 300: Rise of an Empire grossed over $337 million worldwide on a budget of $110 million. 

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
All of Zack Snyder’s movies, ranked from worst to best
Darkseid stands over his foe in "Zack Snyder's Justice League."

Zack Snyder remains one of the most talked-about directors in Hollywood. After taking on DC's most iconic properties, he dominates Netflix with pictures like Army of the Dead and, more recently, Rebel Moon.

Snyder has more than a fair share of devoted fans and haters, but that has only made him more relevant in the film industry. And so, as he continues to go big in cinema with Rebel Moon, DT ranks all of Zack Snyder's movies from worst to best.
9. Sucker Punch (2011)

Read more
5 TV shows you need to watch in January 2024
Two women stand over ice and look.

The new year is almost here! Once you recover from all the hoopla of the holiday season, it’s back to the grind. That means looking for a great new show to sink your teeth into to help unwind after a long day at work or school.

All the popular streaming services have exciting new shows coming in January, many with tremendous promise to become big hits for 2024. Read through the synopses, bookmark a few shows, and prepare to curl up on the couch with these five TV shows you need to watch in January. They all represent exciting additions to the streaming selection for various services next month. Looking for more? Check out the best new shows to stream on all the top streaming services.
The Brothers Sun (January 4)
The Brothers Sun | Official Trailer | Netflix

Read more
Netflix debuts first trailer for Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon
Jimmy the Robot Knight in "Rebel Moon."

In the early 1980s, one of the first responses to Star Wars was a legion of low-budget imitators, including the Roger Corman-produced film Battle Beyond the Stars. Director Zack Snyder has made no secret of the fact that Rebel Moon was originally his pitch for a Star Wars movie before Disney purchased Lucasfilm. And the early story elements from this film also seemed to lift some of the plot from Battle Beyond the Stars. But now that the first teaser trailer for the flick has arrived, it's showing even more Star Wars influence than we expected, including a look at glowing blue and red swords that shamelessly resemble lightsabers.

Rebel Moon | Official Teaser Trailer | Netflix

Read more