300 TV series in development, Zack Snyder in talks to direct

A TV series adaptation of 300 is in the works. Per Variety, the series is in the early stages of development at Warner Bros. Television. The report states the show would serve as a prequel to the original film from 2006. Plot details remain under wraps. No writer, streamer, or network is currently attached to the project.

Zack Snyder, who directed and co-wrote 300, is in talks to direct and executive produce the series. Deborah Snyder, Zack’s wife and producing partner, would return to executive produce the series alongside Wesley Coller. According to Variety, “deals are still being negotiated.”

300 was based on the graphic novel series by Frank Miller and Lynn Varley. Snyder directed 300 from a screenplay he co-wrote with Kurt Johnstad and Michael B. Gordon. The film depicts a fictionalized version of the Battle of Thermopylae. Gerard Butler starred as King Leonidas, the Spartan king who led 300 soldiers into battle against King Xerxes (Rodrigo Santoro) of Persia and his 300,000 soldiers. Lena Headley, Dominic West, David Wenham, and Michael Fassbender also starred.

Released in 2006, 300 received praise for its violent and thrilling action sequences. The film became a worldwide hit, grossing over $455 million against a reported budget of $60 million.

A sequel, 300: Rise of an Empire, was released in 2014. Directed by Noam Murro, Rise of an Empire follows Themistocles (Sullivan Stapleton), a Greek general who readies for a naval battle against Artemisia (Eva Green) and the Persian fleet. Headley and Santoro reprised their roles as Queen Gorgo and King Xerxes. Though not as well-received as the original film, 300: Rise of an Empire grossed over $337 million worldwide on a budget of $110 million.

