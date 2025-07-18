If you liked I Know What You Did Last Summer, then watch these 5 movies

More than 25 years after a group of teens first did something last summer, I Know What You Did Last Summer is back with a legacy sequel. It’s far from the first of these revived horror franchises from the 1990s, but if you liked the slasher vibes of this new installment, we know exactly where you should go next.

These movies all share something in common with the new I Know What You Did Last Summer. Whether they’re legendary horror movies or something a little bit newer, here are five similar movies you should check out:

Scream (2022)

Perhaps the movie most similar to I Know What You Did Last Summer, this new Scream is a legacy sequel that knows what to do. It follows a new cast of young characters who are being hunted down by a killer wearing a Ghostface mask. The teens then seek help from the now-adults who beat Ghostface the first time.

In addition to featuring a younger generation of stars, Scream is clever, funny, and knows its role as the fifth film in a franchise that has existed for 25 years. You couldn’t ask for much more from a slasher.

You can watch Scream on Hulu.

Final Destination Bloodlines (2025)

Another legacy sequel that knows exactly what it’s doing, Bloodlines might actually be the best movie in the Final Destination franchise. Like all of these movies, it is constructed around the notion that death is coming for a specific group of people, and often in remarkably elaborate ways.

Surprisingly, though, Bloodlines manages to find a new way into this particular conceit, one that suggests that we sometimes only inherit the worst things from the generations who came before us.

You can rent Final Destination Bloodlines on Amazon Prime Video.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974)

One of the foundational slasher movies, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, is maybe the scariest horror film ever made. The film follows a group of young people traveling across the country in a van who come across a group of cannibals who attack them with chainsaws in rural Texas.

The movie’s brilliance is that its villains are mostly faceless and nameless. They just exist to kill our heroes, and the pure senselessness of their actions is part of the point. Even if you survive the movie’s terror, you’ll find yourself forever changed by what you watched.

You can watch The Texas Chainsaw Massacre on Tubi.

You’re Next (2013)

As an underseen slasher-thriller, You’re Next tells the story of a wealthy family who reunites at their parents’ mansion in an attempt to bury the hatchet. When they begin to be picked off by masked, crossbow-wielding assassins, the family quickly realizes that they must band together to stay alive.

You’re Next is thrilling and surprising and features just the right amount of gore and violence. Adam Wingard, who directed the movie, went on to make Godzilla vs. Kong, but this remains his best and most interesting movie to date.

You can watch You’re Next on Tubi.

Freaky (2020)

Another great slasher comedy that got totally buried during the pandemic, Freaky combines a standard slasher movie with a body swap comedy to excellent results. The film stars Vince Vaughn as a serial killer who switches bodies with a high school girl; she suddenly becomes much more focused on getting her body back. Vaughn is excellent as a young woman trapped in the body of a middle-aged man, but just as good is Kathryn Newton as a teenage girl turned middle-aged man who wants nothing more than to kill as many people as he can.

You can watch Freaky on Amazon Prime Video.