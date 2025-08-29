 Skip to main content
7 must-watch movies coming to Netflix (September 2025)

Some of our must-watch Netflix movies include Shrek and E.T.

By
Elliot and his friends riding bikes in E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial.
Universal Pictures / Universal Pictures

Netflix has virtually no shortage of new and classic films to stream, and every month, it adds several more movies to its massive digital library. This September, subscribers will see Netflix upload another batch of movies for them to enjoy.

From lighthearted comedies like Bridesmaids to heart-pounding horrors like Bram Stoker’s Dracula, Netflix will offer a diverse range of new films across multiple genres to stream at home.

Below are some of the best movies that will be added to Netflix on September 1, 2025.

Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992)

Gary Oldman as Dracula in Bram Stoker's Dracula.
Columbia Pictures / Columbia Pictures

Though October’s still a month away, audiences can prepare for the spooky season with director Francis Ford Coppola’s iconic adaptation of Dracula. This film is one of the more faithful interpretations of Bram Stoker’s vampire novel. However, Coppola brings his own ambitious style and ideas into this vibrant film, making it stand out even more among the many adaptations of Dracula.

Gary Oldman never ceases to dazzle and disturb audiences with his enthralling version of the sinister Count Dracula. Along with many exquisite visuals and a vast, sprawling story, Bram Stoker’s Dracula will send viewers on a journey through time itself in this Gothic epic.

Stream Bram Stoker’s Dracula on Netflix.

Inglourious Basterds (2009)

Eli Roth and Brad Bitt in Inglourious Basterds.
Universal Pictures / Universal Pictures

Fans of writer-director Quentin Tarantino are in for a treat on Netflix this September. Inglourious Basterds, Tarantino’s take on the war against the Nazis, follows a team of American soldiers and a Jewish woman (Diane Kruger) who plot to assassinate the leaders of the Third Reich in a Paris movie theater.

What ensues is a wild and epic blockbuster that is unflinching in its absurdity, intensity, and watchability. Filled with incredible performances, nail-biting suspense, and over-the-top violence and gore, Inglourious Basterds sends audiences on a dark trip through a war-torn world that will shock and amaze.

Stream Inglourious Basterds on Netflix.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)

Elliot riding his bike through the night sky with E.T. in E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial.
Universal Pictures / Universal Pictures

Audiences can kick off September by watching director Steven Spielberg’s wondrous sci-fi classic. This inspiring and imaginative tale of a boy (Henry Thomas) befriending a lost little alien never ceases to tug at viewers’ heartstrings.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial features a magnificent blend of sci-fi, drama, comedy, and horror to invoke a wide range of emotions from its viewers. This film will make audiences feel like they’re a child again as they marvel in the childlike wonder of Elliot and E.T.’s magical journey together.

Stream E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial on Netflix.

Stand by Me (1986)

Four boys sit on the hood of a car in the film Stand By Me.
Columbia Pictures / Columbia Pictures

No group of kids has had a summer adventure like Gordie (Wil Wheaton) and his pals in Stand by Me. Based on a novella by Stephen King, this nostalgic, coming-of-age film follows four friends as they venture out into the woods to see a dead body on Labor Day weekend.

Facing off against local bullies, a junkyard dog, a speeding train, and a pond full of leeches, Stand by Me presents an unusual but thrilling odyssey that demands viewers’ attention. It isn’t as scary as many of King’s other works, but it does invoke the terrors of growing up.

Stream Stand by Me on Netflix.

Bridesmaids (2011)

Six women stand looking at something, dressed up in Bridesmaids.
Suzanne Hanover / Universal Pictures

While many people may have had wedding plans, chances are they were nothing like what occurred in Bridesmaids. This modern gem follows a maid of honor (Kristen Wiig) who tries to make everything perfect for her best friend’s (Maya Rudolph) wedding.

Of course, everything goes horribly wrong in the most hilarious ways possible. Studded with comedic stars, this film has no shortage of memorable characters and hysterical, premarital hijinks, making Bridesmaids a riotously good time.

Stream Bridesmaids on Netflix.

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)

Gene Wilder standing and tilting his head slightly in Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory.
Paramount Pictures / Paramount Pictures

Enter a world of pure imagination. In this classic adaptation of Roald Dahl’s novel, five kids win a Golden Ticket to enter and explore Willy Wonka’s (Gene Wilder) strange and fantastical candy factory, where they encounter all sorts of wonders and dangers.

Though Tim Burton’s adaptation of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is also on Netflix, the original film remains the gold standard. With such mouthwatering visuals, catchy musical numbers, and Wilder’s scrumdiddlyumptious performance as Wonka, this original film is always a fun treat for families to watch.

Stream Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory on Netflix.

Shrek (2001)

Shrek and Donkey looking confused in the movie Shrek.
Universal Pictures / Universal Pictures

In his first cinematic adventure, lonely ogre Shrek (Mike Myers) ventures out with the talking Donkey (Eddie Murphy) to rescue Princess Fiona (Cameron Diaz) from the evil Lord Farquad (John Lithgow). Nearly 25 years later, DreamWorks’ groundbreaking, Oscar-winning classic remains rewatchable.

It’s a clever spoof on classic fairy tales. Its pop culture references, hilarious dialogue, and sneaky adult humor have made it an animated film that truly appeals to viewers of all ages. With a timeless message about love and acceptance, Shrek remains a benchmark of animated cinema.

Stream Shrek on Netflix.

Anthony Orlando
Anthony Orlando
Writer
Growing up in Oradell, New Jersey, Anthony Orlando always had a passion for creative storytelling, having written his first…
