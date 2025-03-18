A Complete Unknown streaming release date set for Hulu

A Complete Unknown is finally heading to streaming. The Oscar-nominated biopic about Bob Dylan heads to Hulu on March 27.

Timothée Chalamet stars as Bob Dylan, the young singer-songwriter who arrives in New York City in 1961. As he navigates the music scene of Greenwich Village, Dylan quickly becomes a superstar in the folk music scene. Dylan begins to push back against societal pressure to conform as his popularity skyrockets. It all culminates with Dylan’s groundbreaking performance with electric instruments at the 1965 Newport Folk Festival.

A Complete Unknown also stars Edward Norton as Pete Seeger, Elle Fanning as Sylvie Russo, Monica Barbaro as Joan Baez, Boyd Holbrook as Johnny Cash, and Scoot McNairy as Woody Guthrie.

James Mangold directed A Complete Unknown from a screenplay he wrote with Jay Cocks. The film is based on Elijah Wald’s 2015 book Dylan Goes Electric! Newport, Seeger, Dylan, and the Night That Split the Sixties.

Released on Christmas Day 2024, A Complete Unknown overperformed at the box office, grossing $23.2 million over the five-day holiday weekend. A Complete Unknown has grossed $132 million worldwide on a rumored budget of $50 million to $70 million.

A Complete Unknown’s reviews were predominantly positive, with many praising the four lead performances and the musical numbers. In his 3.5-star review for Digital Trends, Alex Welch wrote, “Director James Mangold’s A Complete Unknown is an engaging, if superficial, Bob Dylan biopic.

A Complete Unknown earned eight Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, Best Actor (Chalamet), Best Supporting Actor (Norton), Best Supporting Actress (Barbaro), and Best Director. Chalamet won the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role.

