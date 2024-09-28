AMC’s international streaming service Acorn TV is launching a new detective drama. The series, which is titled Art Detectives, will star former True Blood star Stephen Moyer, who is also serving as an executive producer.

Art Detectives will follow Moyer’s DI Mick Palmer, an art lover who is part of the Heritage Crime Unit (HCU), as he solves a variety of murders connected to the world of art and antiquities. According to a press release announcing the series, those art and antiquities will include everything “from Old Master paintings to Banksy street art, medieval manuscripts and collectible vinyl.”

Moyer will be joined in the series by The Lazarus Project star Nina Singh, who plays DC Shazia Malik, as well as Sarah Alexander as Rosa, a museum curator who develops a budding romance with Palmer, and Larry Lamb as Ron, Palmer’s father.

The series is written by Dan Gaster, Will Ing, Paul Powell, Emma Goodwin (episode 3), and Kitty Percy (episode 4), and it’s directed by Declan O’Dwyer and Jennie Paddon. It is set to be filmed entirely in Belfast and does not have an official premiere date yet.

Art Detectives was produced by Black Dog Television and co-produced and distributed by Dynamic Television.

“The writing team on Art Detectives have done a great job of cleverly weaving together intriguing storylines, notable pieces of art and a bit of history thrown in for good measure,” Moyer shared in the official release. “I’m excited to lead the cast along with the lovely Nina Singh, brilliantly funny Sarah Alexander and my dear old pal Larry Lamb.”