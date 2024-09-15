 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment

3 BritBox shows you should watch in September 2024

By
britbox shows you should watch september 2024 ordinary lies
BritBox

One of the beautiful things about BritBox is that it’s an avenue into an entirely new ecosystem of movies and television. There are some British series that cross over and become successful in America, but that certainly isn’t true of all of them.

That’s not to say that the series that don’t become big names in America aren’t well worth watching. In fact, much of British television is interesting precisely because the shows feel so different from the way TV is made in the U.S. We’ve selected three shows available on BritBox that are all well worth watching in September.

Recommended Videos

Extras (2005-2007)

Extras Trailer - Top British TV Shows

Another short-lived British sitcom from Ricky Gervais, who had already created The OfficeExtras tells the story of a regular guy who decides to try to make it in Hollywood. Eventually, though, he resigns himself to working as an extra on major projects, which still gives him a chance to interact with some of the biggest names in show business.

Like so many of the best Hollywood comedies, Extras lives and dies by the guest stars it’s able to snag, and there are plenty of great ones here, with Liam Neeson being a highlight. The whole show is dipped in acid, as is often the case with Gervais’s comedies, but that doesn’t make it any less watchable.

You can watch Extras on BritBox.

Five by Five (2017)

Five by Five | Trailer | BritBox

For all of his success in the U.S., not all of Idris Elba’s projects get the kind of attention that they should here. Five by Five is one such project that flew under the radar upon its release, and unjustly so. Less a TV series than five interconnected short films, these stories are all set on the streets of London and chronicle a chance encounter between two people.

Elba only stars in one of the shorts, but he was a major creative voice behind the project, which is infused with a sense of small-scale drama that reminds you how interesting the lives of ordinary people can be.

You can watch Five by Five on BritBox.

Ordinary Lies (2015-2016)

Late for work...again! - Ordinary Lies: Episode 1 Preview - BBC One

A smart, hugely creative show that takes full advantage of its title, Ordinary Lies tells the interconnected stories of a group of employees working in a car sales showroom. In addition to focusing on a different character every week, the show is also about the ways that small lies about your life can reverberate in ways that you never would have expected.

Although it lasted just two seasons, the show features a strong ensemble, and its willingness to shift the focus in every episode will keep you guessing about where the plot is headed.

You can watch Ordinary Lies on BritBox.

Editors’ Recommendations

Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Writer
Joe Allen is a freelance writer based in upstate New York focused on movies and TV.
3 great free movies to stream this weekend (September 13-15)
A man holds a blonde woman in The Thomas Crown Affair.

Judging by last weekend's box office receipts, the juice is definitely loose. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice blew past expectations with a domestic opening weekend of $110 million, the second-biggest September opening of all time. The Beetlejuice sequel will stay No. 1 this weekend, with Speak No Evil, a horror remake starring James McAvoy, expected to come in at No. 2.

If you want more options, stay home and stream free movies with a FAST service. Fast services — including Tubi, Pluto TV, and Amazon Freevee — allow consumers to watch their favorite movies for free. This weekend, our movie recommendations include an Oscar-winning rom-com, a seductive crime adventure, and a charming teen comedy.
Moonstruck (1987)

Read more
The 50 best shows on Netflix in September 2024
The cast of The Perfect Couple.

Netflix has two very different shows on tap for the second week of September. The Nicole Kidman-led mystery series The Perfect Couple has already raced to the top of the list of the most popular shows on Netflix. And now the romantic comedy/drama Emily in Paris is back for the second part of its fourth season.

But if you're looking for a longer season of TV to dive into, the hit British drama Call the Midwife recently added its 13th season to Netflix. It's a show that will take more than a few nights to binge every episode to date. But it's just one of the best shows on Netflix right now. You can find the rest of our picks below, and then check back every Friday as we update this list with the latest selections from Netflix.

Read more
The 50 best movies on Netflix right now (September 2024)
The cast of Uglies.

Time and time again, low-budget action films from other studios have risen to the top of the most popular movies on Netflix. But now, Netflix has a low-budget success story of its own with Rebel Ridge, which feels like the streamer's answer to Jack Reacher. Rebel Ridge has been dominating the movie rankings on Netflix since its release last week, but it's got competition this week with Netflix's new sci-fi YA adaptation Uglies. Both films come at a moment when the box office doesn't offer anything fresh to enjoy until next week. So that makes the idea of staying at home this weekend to watch movies a lot more appealing.

Keep reading for more of the best movies on Netflix right now. We update this list every Friday so you'll always have fresh options when planning your weekend movie nights.

Read more