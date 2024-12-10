Netflix’s most popular show right now is this dark 2024 spy thriller. Why is everyone streaming it?

Table of Contents Table of Contents Keira Knightley gets her action hero moment Ben Whishaw goes from Q to Murder Paddington Helen and Sam’s friendship gives Black Doves its heart It tells a complete story in only six episodes

There’s a new No. 1 on top of the most popular shows on Netflix, and its name is Black Doves. This British action spy thriller swooped down like a bird of prey and dropped an early Christmas present in the laps of Netflix viewers who needed some excitement with their holiday cheer. Not only is Black Doves a hit out of the gate, it’s already lined up a second season.

Pirates of the Caribbean‘s Keira Knightley stars in the series as a woman on a mission of revenge, and Black Doves even takes place during the Christmas season. But by the time Knightley’s Helen Webb is done, there won’t be many silent nights until she gets the payback she desires.

If you need an excuse to add this show to your watch list this month, here are the four reasons to watch Black Doves on Netflix in December.

Keira Knightley gets her action hero moment

Knightley’s Elizabeth Swann got a few heroic moments in the Pirates of the Caribbean movies, but the actress is firmly at the center of Black Doves as its primary character. Knightley recently told Variety that she won’t go back to franchise movies, but she’s just created a TV franchise for herself as a very modern action hero.

In her daily life, Helen Webb has been in a deep-cover assignment for Black Doves — a freelance spy agency — and married to a politician, Wallace Webb (Andrew Buchan), for years. However, Helen’s heart was with her lover, Jason Davies (Andrew Koji). And when Jason is murdered, Helen puts both her cover and her family at risk to hunt down his killer.

This role brings Knightley’s ferocity to the surface, and she’s very credible as Helen. Don’t be too shocked if Knightley starts getting more action movies after this show. This series feels like it could reinvent her career.

Ben Whishaw goes from Q to Murder Paddington

James Bond veteran Ben Whishaw played the inventor Q to Daniel Craig’s Bond during the reboot era, and he also famously voiced Paddington Bear through the first three movies in that franchise. But in this series, Whishaw also gets to reinvent himself in the action realm as Sam Young, one of the most efficient killers in the Black Doves.

Sam isn’t merely a background player to Helen, because he’s also given the spotlight in a story that explores the end of his dream of having a normal relationship with his ex, Michael (Omari Douglas). There’s no question that Sam would like a do-over with Michael, but he’s also incapable of walking away from being a spy because he’s very good at it and he’s an extremely efficient killer. Sam is easily one of the most exciting characters in the show, and a testament to the way that Whishaw reinvents himself for the role.

Helen and Sam’s friendship gives Black Doves its heart

The first episode of the series reestablishes a deep bond between Helen and Sam despite spending years apart. When everyone else would rather Helen forget her revenge, it’s Sam who has her back. Their bond appears to be completely platonic, but Sam and Helen are also devoted to each other. She’s the entire reason why he’s lifted his self-imposed exile to return home.

Some of the funniest moments in the season also come from the banter between Knightley and Whishaw. Just because Helen and Sam are close, that doesn’t mean they always see eye-to-eye. But the way they play off each other seems so natural, it’s like they haven’t spent a decade apart. There’s a connection between them that’s more profound than the one Helen shares with her husband.

It tells a complete story in only six episodes

Without spoiling the ending of Black Doves, we can say that most of the season’s plotlines are wrapped up by the end of episode 6. There are some hints about where the show can go in its second season, as well as a semi-ominous note about the ultimate fate of undercover spies.

However, Black Doves sticks the landing for its first season in a satisfying way. It also leaves fans eager to see more of Helen and Sam in this world, because they’re a great team and a lot of fun to watch.

Watch Black Doves on Netflix.