 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Features

If you have to watch one Peacock movie this December 2024, stream this one

By
Ralph Fiennes walks through a crowd of Catholic Cardinals in Conclave.
Focus Features

The 2024 Best Picture Oscar race is starting to take shape, and even better, some of the movies contending this year are already available to stream. Peacock might not seem like the obvious place to catch a potential Oscar winner, but Conclave is one of the best movies of 2024, and it’s absolutely worth checking out.

The movie is set in the days after the death of the pope, and follows the bishops responsible for selecting a new leader for the Catholic church. As they battle over philosophies, they also uncover startling revelations about members of their group, and realize that not everyone has completely pure motivations. Here are three reasons you should check it out in December.

Recommended Videos

We also have guides to the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Maxand the best movies on Disney+.

Related

It features a rollicking cast of old dudes

One of the great things about making a movie like Conclave is that it provides ample opportunities for legends to do great work. Ralph Fiennes remains one of the best working actors, and his central performance is the throughline that keeps the action humming.

John Lithgow and Stanley Tucci are both excellent in supporting roles, as is Isabella Rossellini, who mostly exists on the fringes of the movie, but comes to its center at several key moments, revealing that although she has been largely silent, that doesn’t mean she wasn’t paying attention.

It’s filled with intrigue

John Lithgow stands between two lamps in Conclave.
Focus Features

Although Conclave is a movie about a bunch of religious old men, the movie is nonetheless also a story about the politics of the group, and the scandals that threaten to undo their various candidacies. As a result, it can feel a bit gossipy and tawdry in ways that keep the movie light.

Conclave is, at least ostensibly, a movie about electing one of the most powerful men in the world. But instead of draping the movie with seriousness, director Edward Berger decided to make what feels more like a thriller with a whip-fast pace and healthy doses of genuine fun.

It has the kind of ending that you’ll want to talk about

A group of cardinals sit together in Conclave.
Focus

No spoilers since we want you to watch the movie, but Conclave features a genuinely walloping ending that leaves you questioning the motives of several central characters, and the morality of what has transpired.

It’s an ending that, even if you find yourself uniquely gifted at predicting major twists, you might find hard to predict, and one that deepens the story that has been unfolding through the rest of the film. Conclave is the perfect mix of high and low art, filled with scandalous intrigue and also serious ideas, and its ending reaffirms both of those impulses.

Conclave is streaming on Peacock.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Writer
Joe Allen is a freelance writer at Digital Trends, where he covers Movies and TV. He frequently writes streaming…
This overlooked 2019 World War II movie is now on Netflix. Here’s why you should stream it
reasons why should watch midway netflix 2024 the cast of

If you're scrolling through the most popular titles on Netflix, you might notice that the streamer has a way of giving movies a second life. While many of the most popular titles are Netflix originals, there are also titles that you may not have heard of but were released in theaters just a few years ago.

One such title worth checking out, especially if you're into war movies, is Midway. The film tells the story of the Battle of Midway from the American perspective, following a group of soldiers as they prepare for the battle in the aftermath of Pearl Harbor. Here are four reasons you should check it out.

Read more
The Rock has a hit with Moana 2, but one of his best movies is now streaming on Netflix
why you should watch faster netflix

Throughout his career as a movie star, Dwayne Johnson has made several movies that are likely to live on his personal Mount Rushmore. While Moana 2 is a big hit, that's more due to the Disney animation than the presence of the one-time wrestler. Early in his movie star days, though, he made a little-seen thriller called Faster that's more worthy of your attention than you might expect.

The movie tells the story of a man who gets out of jail after 10 years and decides to take vengeance on all the people he holds responsible for his brother's death. As he moves through his victims, he's tailed by a hit man and a veteran cop, both of whom have motivations of their own. Here are three reasons you should check the movie out.

Read more
If you have to watch one movie this Thanksgiving, stream this one
A family poses for a picture in Home for the Holidays.

We all have different opinions about what is the ideal movie to watch over Thanksgiving. For some, they want a cheerful, sappy movie like The Family Stone that reminds them of the warm bonds of family. For others, they want to be taken away from reality with fantasy movies like any of the Harry Potter or Lord of the Rings movies.

For misanthropes like me, I prefer to watch a movie that reflects the messiness the holiday inevitably brings. When it was released in the fall of 1995, Jodie Foster's Home for the Holidays didn't cause much of a stir. Despite being directed by a two-time Oscar winner and starring Holly Hunter (who has just won an Oscar for 1993's The Piano), Anne Bancroft (The Graduate's Mrs. Robinson), Claire Danes (hot off of My So-Called Life), and Robert Downey Jr. (the future Tony Stark), the movie flopped at the box office. Almost 30 years later, its cultural footprint is largely the same -- non-existent.

Read more