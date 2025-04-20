Alicia Silverstone may star in Clueless sequel series at Peacock

Nearly three decades ago, the teen comedy Clueless cemented Alicia Silverstone’s status as a movie star on the rise. Now, Silverstone is set to potentially reprise her role as Cher Horowitz in a Clueless sequel series that’s in development at Peacock.

According to Deadline, Silverstone is attached to star in and executive produce the potential Clueless series. The original 1995 movie by writer and director Amy Heckerling was a coming-of-age story loosely inspired by Jane Austen’s Emma. The premise of the sequel series hasn’t been disclosed, but Heckerling will executive produce the show alongside one of the film’s producers, Robert Lawrence. Gossip Girl‘s Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage and Dollface creator Jordan Weiss are writing and executive producing the new Clueless.

Recommended Videos

Silverstone, who recently co-starred in Netflix’s thriller Reptile, previously reprised her role as Cher for a one-off Super Bowl commercial for Rakuten.

Alicia Silverstone reprises ‘Clueless’ role in Super Bowl ad

This isn’t the first time that the Clueless characters have come to TV. In 1996, Rachel Blanchard took over the role of Cher for a Clueless series that ran for one season on ABC before moving to UPN for its final two seasons. Stacey Dash, who co-starred in the film as Dionne, reprised her role for the show. More recently, Dash was set to star in a different Clueless series that Peacock had in development in 2019. However, that project didn’t come to pass.

It’s unclear if Dash, Paul Rudd, or any of the other surviving original cast members will appear on the new Clueless TV series, should it go forward. Because the Clueless film was released by Paramount, the rights to the series are controlled by CBS Studios, which is producing the potential Peacock series with Universal TV.

Since this project remains in early development for now, there’s no word on when or if it will premiere. In the meantime, Peacock does have new seasons of Twisted Metal and Poker Face coming in the near future.