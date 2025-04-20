 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Alicia Silverstone may star in Clueless sequel series at Peacock

By
Alicia Silverstone reprises her role as Cher in a Clueless-themed Super Bowl ad by Rakuten.
Rakuten

Nearly three decades ago, the teen comedy Clueless cemented Alicia Silverstone’s status as a movie star on the rise. Now, Silverstone is set to potentially reprise her role as Cher Horowitz in a Clueless sequel series that’s in development at Peacock.

According to Deadline, Silverstone is attached to star in and executive produce the potential Clueless series. The original 1995 movie by writer and director Amy Heckerling was a coming-of-age story loosely inspired by Jane Austen’s Emma. The premise of the sequel series hasn’t been disclosed, but Heckerling will executive produce the show alongside one of the film’s producers, Robert Lawrence. Gossip Girl‘s Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage and Dollface creator Jordan Weiss are writing and executive producing the new Clueless.

Recommended Videos

Silverstone, who recently co-starred in Netflix’s thriller Reptile, previously reprised her role as Cher for a one-off Super Bowl commercial for Rakuten.

Alicia Silverstone reprises ‘Clueless’ role in Super Bowl ad

This isn’t the first time that the Clueless characters have come to TV. In 1996, Rachel Blanchard took over the role of Cher for a Clueless series that ran for one season on ABC before moving to UPN for its final two seasons. Stacey Dash, who co-starred in the film as Dionne, reprised her role for the show. More recently, Dash was set to star in a different Clueless series that Peacock had in development in 2019. However, that project didn’t come to pass.

Related

It’s unclear if Dash, Paul Rudd, or any of the other surviving original cast members will appear on the new Clueless TV series, should it go forward. Because the Clueless film was released by Paramount, the rights to the series are controlled by CBS Studios, which is producing the potential Peacock series with Universal TV.

Since this project remains in early development for now, there’s no word on when or if it will premiere. In the meantime, Peacock does have new seasons of Twisted Metal and Poker Face coming in the near future.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell has been an entertainment journalist for over 15 years. His bylines have appeared in Wizard Magazine, Geek…
Everything coming to Peacock in May 2024
A man and a woman hold hands in The Tattooist of Auschwitz.

The Tattooist of Auschwitz | Official Trailer | Peacock Original

Are you ready for summer yet? May is fast approaching, which means big, dumb summer blockbusters involving car crashes (The Fall Guy), apes (Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes), and postapocalyptic death battles (Furiosa). It also means more programming on streaming services, and Peacock is ready to beat its competitors with its May 2024 lineup.

Read more
Like the new Peacock show Ted? Then watch these 5 TV series and movies
Three men with their hands up in the air in a scene from Horrible Bosses.

What comes to mind when you hear the name Ted? You might instantly consider the adorable yet vulgar sentient stuffed bear from the 2012 Seth MacFarlane movie of the same name (and its 2015 sequel Ted 2). Years later, these films are now joined by a prequel series of the same name, streaming on Peacock. Set in the ‘90s, it centers around the antics that Ted (voiced by MacFarlane) gets up to with John (Max Burkholder in the role played by Mark Wahlberg in the movies) when John is just coming of age. Presented like a wholesome sitcom, Ted the series is quite the opposite, with the raunchy and foul-mouthed teddy bear just as he is in the movies.

Fans of the movies Ted and Ted 2 will want to check out the new series. But if you’re also looking for other similarly vulgar comedies to watch, these five series and movies will be right up your alley. After that, check out additional options in five great comedies from the last five years that are worth watching.
Horrible Bosses (2011)

Read more
5 TV shows like Peacock’s Twisted Metal series you need to see
Anthony Mackie and Samoa Joe in Twisted Metal.

For Sony PlayStation gaming fans, there's nothing quite like the steady barrage of bullets, missiles, burnt rubber, and mayhem that unfolds in a Twisted Metal video game. The Twisted Metal series has long been a gladiatorial match-up between the most colorful characters and their gnarly vehicles stacked with munitions and weaponry. Forget racing. Explosions, smoke, and blood are the rules of this game and the live-action realization of this video game pastime is hitting the Peacock streaming service.

As longtime fans and newcomers to this brand of vehicular combat embrace the Twisted Metal series, there will surely be an interest in other shows with similar themes and narratives. The thing is, there's not much in the TV landscape quite like Twisted Metal. It's an experience built off the backs of epic post-apocalyptic cinematic adventures like Mad Max. Yet, there are still existing TV series that are dark and visceral and play host to a cast of wild and colorful characters, possibly in a post-apocalyptic environment that might fit the bill.
Into the Badlands (2015-2019)

Read more