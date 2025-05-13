 Skip to main content
Amazon shares first official pic of Nicolas Cage in Spider-Noir

By
Nicolas Cage in Spider-Nor.
Prime Video

Last year, it was officially announced that Nicolas Cage will reprise his role as Spider-Man Noir in the upcoming live-action series, Spider-Noir. While Cage has previously been spotted on the show’s set in the costume created for his character, Amazon shared the first official picture of the actor as Spider-Man Noir during Prime Video’s upfront presentation.

Your first look at Spider-Noir, a new live-action series starring Nicolas Cage, coming 2026 in both black-and-white and color. pic.twitter.com/i1xStMpJb0

— Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) May 12, 2025

As noted in the message above, Spider-Noir will be streaming in both black and white like the original comic and in color as well. Spider-Man Noir was created in 2009 by writers David Hine and Fabrice Sapolsky, artist Carmine Di Giandomenico, and the designer of the costume, Marko Djurdjević. This version of Spider-Man was introduced as part of a Marvel Comic event that featured some of the publishers’ top characters re-imagined in noir setting during the Great Depression.

Spider-Man Noir reappeared in several comics including the initial Spider-Verse crossover. Cage went on to voice the character in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. It’s unclear how many changes the show will make to the character or if he will even be called Peter Parker in this incarnation. The show’s description simply states that Spider-Noir “tells the story of an aging and down-on-his-luck private investigator in 1930s New York, who is forced to grapple with his past life as the city’s one and only superhero.”

Cage briefly played Superman in The Flash feature film, which was a nod to the Superman Lives movie by Tim Burton that was ultimately never made. The actor also starred as Ghost Rider in two live-action feature films.

The primary cast of Spider-Noir includes Lamorne Morris, Brendan Gleeson, Abraham Popoola, Li Jun Li, Karen Rodriguez, and Jack Huston. Amazon hasn’t set a date for the show yet, but it will premiere on MGM+ in the United States and stream on Prime Video worldwide.

Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell has been an entertainment journalist for over 15 years. His bylines have appeared in Wizard Magazine, Geek…

