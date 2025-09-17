Yes, the Anaconda reboot with Jack Black & Paul Rudd is a real movie

What’s happened? The first trailer for Sony Pictures’ upcoming film, Anaconda, has been released, teasing a wacky and bloody new horror comedy.

Instead of a straightforward reboot, the trailer for 2025’s Anaconda follows best friends Doug and Griff, who, in a midlife crisis, try to remake the original Anaconda film in the Amazon rainforest.

After the crew accidentally kills their snake, the characters are hunted by a giant anaconda, shattering the wall between fantasy and reality.

Anaconda stars Jack Black and Paul Rudd as Doug and Griff, with co-stars Steve Zahn, Thandiwe Newton, Daniela Melchior, Selton Mello, Ione Skye, Ben Lawson, and more.

Anaconda is directed and co-written by Tom Gormican, who created the Nic Cage meta-comedy, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.

This is important because: Anaconda is a meta-reboot of the 1997 cult classic film of the same name, which stars Jennifer Lopez, Ice Cube, Jon Voight, Eric Stoltz, Jonathan Hyde, and Owen Wilson.

This new movie is the sixth installment in the Anaconda franchise.

Instead of being a B-horror movie like the original film, 2025’s Anaconda blends horror and comedy, sending the franchise in a bold new direction.

Via People, Rudd said that Anaconda is “a genuine kick in the ass,” and that the movie had “a clever script.”

Black also said that Gormican and co-writer Kevin Etten brought the “same meta magic energy” of The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent to Anaconda.

Recommended Videos

Why should I care?: Anaconda‘s trailer teases an unconventional horror reboot that should make for a fresh and funny experience for moviegoers.

Anaconda‘s hilarious premise, comedic stars, and holiday release date could make it a successful blockbuster later.

Given the acclaim of Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Gormican could dish out another meta-comedy masterpiece with Anaconda.

OK, what’s next? Anaconda will premiere exclusively in theaters on December 25, 2025, giving film fans a hilarious holiday present.