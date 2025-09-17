Yes, the Anaconda reboot with Jack Black & Paul Rudd is a real movie

What’s happened? The first trailer for Sony Pictures’ upcoming film, Anaconda, has been released, teasing a wacky and bloody new horror comedy.
- Instead of a straightforward reboot, the trailer for 2025’s Anaconda follows best friends Doug and Griff, who, in a midlife crisis, try to remake the original Anaconda film in the Amazon rainforest.
- After the crew accidentally kills their snake, the characters are hunted by a giant anaconda, shattering the wall between fantasy and reality.
- Anaconda stars Jack Black and Paul Rudd as Doug and Griff, with co-stars Steve Zahn, Thandiwe Newton, Daniela Melchior, Selton Mello, Ione Skye, Ben Lawson, and more.
- Anaconda is directed and co-written by Tom Gormican, who created the Nic Cage meta-comedy, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.
This is important because: Anaconda is a meta-reboot of the 1997 cult classic film of the same name, which stars Jennifer Lopez, Ice Cube, Jon Voight, Eric Stoltz, Jonathan Hyde, and Owen Wilson.
- This new movie is the sixth installment in the Anaconda franchise.
- Instead of being a B-horror movie like the original film, 2025’s Anaconda blends horror and comedy, sending the franchise in a bold new direction.
- Via People, Rudd said that Anaconda is “a genuine kick in the ass,” and that the movie had “a clever script.”
- Black also said that Gormican and co-writer Kevin Etten brought the “same meta magic energy” of The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent to Anaconda.
Why should I care?: Anaconda‘s trailer teases an unconventional horror reboot that should make for a fresh and funny experience for moviegoers.
- Anaconda‘s hilarious premise, comedic stars, and holiday release date could make it a successful blockbuster later.
- Given the acclaim of Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Gormican could dish out another meta-comedy masterpiece with Anaconda.
OK, what’s next? Anaconda will premiere exclusively in theaters on December 25, 2025, giving film fans a hilarious holiday present.
- Sony Pictures may release another trailer for Anaconda within the next few months, so stay tuned.