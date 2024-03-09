 Skip to main content
Arsenal vs Brentford live stream: Can you watch for free?

Tim Keeney
By

The seemingly unstoppable Arsenal train rolls on today, as the Gunners host 15th-place Brentford. Mikel Arteta’s team has won seven Premier League matches in a row with a plus-28 goal-differential during that span, and that momentum is unlikely to stop against a Brentford side that has lost five of its last seven.

In the United States, the match starts at 12:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on NBC. If you want to watch a live stream, there are several ways you can do so.

Is There a Free Arsenal vs Brentford Live Stream?

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

There are three ways you can watch NBC for free: Fubo‘s “Pro” plan, YouTube TV‘s “Base Plan” or DirecTV Stream‘s “Entertainment” plan. All three include NBC (live in most markets) in their channel packages, and all three come with a free trial. Fubo’s is seven days, while the others are five.

If you plan on watching this match and then cancelling before you need to pay anything, then any of those options will work just fine. You can pick any of them and then be watching Arsenal vs Brentford in minutes. Simple as that.

However, there are some small differences that may sway your decision on which one to choose. For example, Fubo will have the match in 4K (as long as you have a compatible streaming device and TV). Or, with DirecTV Stream, you can include Peacock as an add-on with your free trial (it’s then just $4 per month after that instead of the regular $6), giving you everything you need to watch every single Premier League game for as long as you keep it.

Watch Arsenal vs Brentford on Peacock

Peacock TV logo on black background.
Peacock

All non-televised and NBC-televised games–essentially, every game that isn’t on USA Network–are available live on Peacock.

As noted above, you can get Peacock for free for five days through DirecTV Stream, but if you want to keep it long-term, you’ll need to keep DirecTV Stream and its $80 per month package in order to hold onto its Peacock add-on.

On the other hand, if you just get Peacock by itself, then there’s no free trial but it’s just $6 per month or $60 for the entire year. If you’re in the market for a complete cable-replacing live-TV streaming service, then it makes sense to get DirecTV Stream and the Peacock add-on.

But if you’re simply looking to watch this match and then casually take in some other Premier League games throughout the season, then this option is clearly the way to go.

Watch the Arsenal vs Brentford Live Stream from Abroad

NordVPN app listing on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

If you’re trying to watch the match on Fubo, YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream or Peacock from outside of the United States, you’ll need a virtual private network (VPN) to do so.

NordVPN tops our list of the best VPN services thanks to its streaming speed, reliability and compatibility with all of the aforementioned streaming services. Moreover, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee to eliminate any risk.

