How to watch, results, and highlights: Aston Villa v. Chelsea

By
Aerial view of Aston Villa Stadium during the day.
Arne Müseler / WIki Commons

It’s a battle between two top-10 squads in the Premier League standings as Aston Villa hosts Chelsea from Villa Park in Birmingham, England. Aston Villa enters the game with 39 points, while Chelsea sits above the Lions with 43 points. The two teams last played in December, with Chelsea blanking Aston Villa by a score of 3-0.

Aston Villa cannot buy a Premier League win with four draws and one defeat in their last five contests. January 15 was the date of Aston Villa’s last Premier League victory. Time is running out for the Lions to make a push into the top five. Meanwhile, Chelsea has to be happy to see a team other than Brighton. The Blues lost consecutive games to Brighton, including last weekend’s head-scratching 3-0 defeat. Chelsea has been fading ever since they climbed to second place in the standings back in December.

Learn about how to watch a live stream of the match between Aston Villa and Chelsea below. For coverage of February’s must-see matches, visit Digital Trends’ Premier League guide.

How to watch Aston Villa vs. Chelsea

Match Preview: Aston Villa vs Chelsea- MUST WIN for Villa against out of form Chelsea.

Aston Villa versus Chelsea starts at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, February 22, 2025. The match will air on NBC and Telemundo. NBC’s coverage can also be seen on NBC.com. Make sure to log in with your TV provider for access.

Premier League fans can also watch the game between Aston Villa and Chelsea on . With Peacock, customers can buy Premium at $8 per month and Premium Plus at $14 per month. Saturday is a soccer fan’s paradise on Peacock with five Premier League games. Sign up today to enjoy the action.

Customizing TV settings to ensure a better viewing experience is critical. If you do not know how to do this, don’t panic. Read about how to set up your TV to watch the Premier League. You’ll be happy you did.

Watch the Premier League on Fubo

FuboTV icon on Apple TV.
FuboTV

Enjoy live sports, including the Premier League, with Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a live streaming service with a huge channel selection, DVR capabilities, and no cable box.

offers a free trial, so there’s no risk to try it out. If you like Fubo, then choose between four plans: Essential at $85 a month, Pro at $85 a month, Elite at $95 a month, and Latino at $15 a month. Additionally, Fubo is slashing $20 off the first month.

How to watch the Premier League from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN app listing on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

When streaming the game, make sure your connection is prepared. That means downloading a VPN, or virtual private network, to pair with your streamer. VPNs are crucial, especially when watching the game from abroad. VPNs allow for a safer, faster, and more private connection. If you’re new to VPNs, our top suggestion is NordVPN. Try NordVPN today, and if you don’t like it, request a full refund within 30 days of purchase.

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
