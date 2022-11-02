 Skip to main content
Avatar: The Way of Water trailer highlights Pandora in all its beauty

Dan Girolamo
By

Ahead of the film’s release date next month, 20th Century Studios released the official trailer for the highly anticipated Avatar: The Way of Water. The trailer features breathtaking visuals of Pandora, including stunning ocean footage, and teases an impending conflict for the Na’vi.

The sequel to 2009’s Avatar is set more than 10 years after the events in the first film. Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) is now fully a member of the Na’vi, and with his partner, Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), had four children together. However, trouble is on the horizon as outside forces attempt to destroy Pandora once again. It’s a battle for survival as Jake tries to save his family and his new world from destruction.

Alongside Worthington and Saldaña, notable cast members returning for the sequel are Stephen Lang and Sigourney Weaver. Lang reprises his role as the villainous Colonel Miles Quaritch, who died in Avatar but returns as a Na’vi avatar. Weaver will play a new character named Kiri, the adoptive daughter of Jake and Neytiri. Other cast members include Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, Giovanni Ribisi, Edie Falco, Michelle Yeoh, Oona Chaplin, and Vin Diesel.

James Cameron returns to co-write and direct the very world that he created. With Cameron at the helm, Avatar became the highest-grossing film of all time with a worldwide box office gross of just under $3 billion. Avatar: The Way of Water is the first of four planned sequels that are set to come out in 2022, 2024, 2026, and 2028, respectively.

Two Na'vi characters stand in the water in a scene from Avatar: The Way of Water.
Photo by 20th Century Studios/20th Century Studios - © 2022 20th Century Studios

Avatar: The Way of Water arrives in theaters on December 16.

