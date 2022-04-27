Avatar: The Way of Water trailer will premiere next week

The original Avatar came out in 2009 and revolutionized 3D movies on its way to becoming the highest-grossing film of all time. Director James Cameron hasn’t exactly been in a hurry to send moviegoers back to Pandora in Avatar 2. But the wait is almost over. The first footage from the sequel was unveiled today at CinemaCon, and with it came a new title: Avatar: The Way of Water.

Fans who weren’t in attendance at CinemaCon are going to have to wait until Friday, May 6, to see the first trailer for Avatar: The Way of Water, which will be attached to Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. It’s a very slick move by Disney to pair that trailer up with one of its most-anticipated movies of the year. The Hollywood Reporter notes that attendees at CinemaCon were wowed by the early footage of Jake and his wife, Neytiri, with their family on Pandora. The ocean was the primary focus of these clips, both above and below the waves. The flying Toruks from the first film made their return, and the video offered a glimpse of “whale-like creatures.”

Producer Jon Landau told the crowd that “we need to make sure [audiences] have an experience they can’t get anywhere else, and that needs to be exclusively in theaters.” The trailer will be exclusive to theaters for the time being, but it will be released online shortly thereafter.

Sam Worthington and Zoe Saladana will reprise their roles as Jake Sully and Neytiri. Sigourney Weaver’s Dr. Grace Augustine and Stephen Lang’s Colonel Miles Quaritch will also return despite the fact that both of their characters perished in the first movie. CCH Pounder will also be back as Mo’at, the mother of Neytiri and the spiritual leader of her people.

Jamie Flatters will portray Neteyam, with Britain Dalton as Lo’ak, and Trinity Bliss as Tuktirey. They are the children of Jake and Neytiri. Other newcomers to the franchise include Cliff Curtis as Tonowari, Bailey Bass as Tsireya, Filip Geljo as Aonung, Duane Evans Jr. as Rotxo, and Kate Winslet as Ronal. Vin Diesel has also been cast in the film, but his role has not yet been revealed.

To set the stage for the sequel, the original Avatar will be rereleased in theaters on September 23 with restored picture and sound. That will further pad Avatar‘s worldwide box office record. Avatar: The Way of Water will swim into theaters on December 16.

