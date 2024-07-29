Bagman trailer pits Sam Claflin against an evil creature

“No matter where you try to run and hide, he always knows where to find you,” Sam Claflin says in Lionsgate’s chilling trailer for Bagman.

The titular Bagman is an evil creature that snatches children, stuffs them into his bag, and eats them. The Bagman allegedly prefers to prey on “nice” children by luring them into his cave with toys and feeding off their fear and anxiety. Once the Bagman secures a child in his bag, they are never to be seen again.

In the trailer, Patrick McKee (Claflin) tries to play it off like the Bagman isn’t real, saying his father used to tell him and his brother that story to keep them in line. Deep down, Patrick knows the Bagman exists because he escaped the creature’s clutch as a young boy. Now, an adult Patrick must face his childhood nightmare when the Bagman returns, setting his sights on his wife Karina (Antonia Thomas) and son Jake (Caréll Vincent Rhoden).

Bagman also stars Frankie Corio, Sharon D. Clarke, Steven Cree, William Hope, Adelle Leonce, Peter McDonald, Henry Pettigrew, Caréll Rhoden, and Will Davis.

Bagman (2024) Official Trailer - Sam Claflin, Antonia Thomas

Lionsgate is directed by Colm McCarthy, who previously helmed 2010’s Outcast, 2016’s The Girl with All the Gifts, and six episodes of Peaky Blinders. John Hulme wrote the script, while Marty Bowen, Wyck Godfrey, John Fischer, and Isaac Klausner produced the film.

Lionsgate continues to increase its distribution of horror films. This year, Lionsgate released the horror films Imaginary in March and The Strangers: Chapter 1 in May. Both became solid hits at the box office — Imaginary grossed $39.1 million on less than a $13 million budget, while The Strangers: Chapter 1 pulled in $43.4 million on a $8.5 million budget.

Bagman scares its way into theaters on September 20, 2024.