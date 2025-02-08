10 best fantasy shows of all time, ranked

Table of Contents Table of Contents 10. Xena: Warrior Princess (1995-2001) 9. Charmed (1998-2006) 8. Outlander (2014-) 7. Merlin (2008-2012) 6. Bewitched (1964-1972) 5. The Witcher (2019-) 4. Stranger Things (2016-2025) 3. Supernatural (2005-2020) 2. Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1997-2003) 1. Game of Thrones (2011-2019)

Great fantasy shows invite viewers to step away from the ordinary and enter new realms where anything is possible. These worlds are anything but mundane, delivering dazzling spectacles and character-driven stories that keep fans hooked for seasons on end. Whether it’s sprawling kingdoms full of political warfare or magical domains overrun by bizarre creatures, the genre has a variety of enthralling worlds to choose from.

From cultural phenomenons like Game of Thrones to beloved cult classics like Buffy the Vampire Slayer, the best fantasy shows shaped and defined the genre. This spectacular series offers excitement and escapism through the small screen, with the very best going on to be influential and award-winning classics that fans can revisit over and over again.

10. Xena: Warrior Princess (1995-2001)

Xena: Warrior Princess is a nostalgic cult classic from the 1990s that served as a spinoff of Hercules: The Legendary Journeys where the titular protagonist was introduced as a supporting character. Focusing on here as the star instead, the spinoff chronicles Xena’s (Lucy Lawless) redemption arc as a former warlord wanting atonement by using her skills as a warrior for good. Alongside the storyteller-turned-fighter Gabrielle (Renee O’Connor), the duo take on mythological creatures, warlords, and even gods on their journey across the ancient world.

Xena‘s setting is inspired by Greek mythology, making each episode an interestingly-rich and imagined world brimming with fascinating characters. The show also doesn’t take itself seriously, with high-stakes drama complemented by campy humor that showcases the writers’ wit. Xena was also a trailblazer in fantasy TV, as it served as a precursor to modern female-led action epics and tackled feminist themes through its main characters’ storylines.

9. Charmed (1998-2006)

With the “Power of Three,” Charmed cast a spell on countless fans and became one of the most popular fantasy shows of its era. The WB series follows the Halliwell sisters — Prue (Shannen Doherty), Piper (Holly Marie Combs), and Phoebe (Alyssa Milano) — as they explore their abilities and roles as the Charmed Ones, the most powerful witches ever prophesied. Living in their ancestral San Francisco manor, the trio struggle to balance their ordinary lives with their supernatural side. The group was also later joined by Paige (Rose McGowan).

Charmed offered magical whimsy with some binge-worthy drama, keeping fans coming back for more. At its core, the show is beloved for its celebration of the friendship between three powerful women who choose to be good witches. Its impact as a pioneering series is still felt today, with new audiences discovering it on streaming platforms. Charmed has even inspired a less successful reboot on The CW, which premiered in 2018.

8. Outlander (2014-)

Outlander is a historical drama and fantasy series based on Diana Gabaldon’s eponymous novels. The show follows Claire Randall (Caitríona Balfe), a World War II nurse mysteriously transported back to 1743 Scotland through the standing stones of Craigh na Dun. While navigating a chaotic era where her freedom and identity are changed significantly, Claire unexpectedly falls in love with the dashing Highland warrior Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan). She’s then caught between the life she made in 1743 and the one she left with her husband in 1945.

After a decade’s worth of storytelling, Outlander has captivated viewers with its unique time-traveling period story that tells an epic romance. On top of that, the series also places its protagonists in historical settings, involving them in political events, real-life rebellions, and more. It becomes impossible not to root for them as they experience the march of history and fight for their love across time and space. Fans of the series can look forward to a confirmed spinoff titled Outlander: Blood of My Blood, which will further explore the original’s one-of-a-kind world.

7. Merlin (2008-2012)

In a reimagining of the Arthurian legends, Merlin sees the titular wizard (played by Colin Morgan) first as a young man who discovers his magical powers. He must keep them a secret since King Uther Pendragon (Anthony Head) has outlawed the use of magic in his kingdom. When Merlin is tasked with protecting the king’s son, Prince Arthur (Bradley James), he realizes that he must use his powers to protect him while also guiding him to become a better future ruler.

The bond that forms between Arthur and Merlin becomes the cornerstone of the series, with the duo evolving as characters with each new threat they face. Merlin attracts audiences with its light-hearted adventures but keeps them investing in the increasingly serious stakes as Arthur faces his role and Merlin finds himself. While its CGI hasn’t aged the best and betrays the show’s low budget, it’s still worth revisiting for fans of the genre.

6. Bewitched (1964-1972)

Bewitched is a must-see classic sitcom that centers on a charming witch, Samantha Stephens (Elizabeth Montgomery), who marries mortal adman, Darrin Stephens (Dick York, later Dick Sargent), and vows to live as an ordinary suburban housewife. Of course, suppressing her magical powers proves easier said than done, as it’s much easier to get through daily life with them. There’s also the problem of her meddling spell-casting relatives, who mostly dislike her husband and resent her situation.

The comedic series relies on funny domestic situations with a twist on magic. What made it such a standout, however, is that it uses this mischievous humor to subtly comment on modern domesticity and gender roles. Samantha’s efforts to balance her built-in magic with her desire for a “normal” life mirror the struggles of women in the 1960s, cementing Bewitched as a groundbreaking and daring show that would inspire the fantasy sitcoms that followed.

5. The Witcher (2019-)

Based on the eponymous book series by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski, The Witcher is a gritty fantasy show that follows Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill), who hunts monsters for a living. The series is set in a fictional medieval-inspired world where the titular witcher finds himself following the destined path that leads him to Princess Ciri (Freya Allan) and the sorceress Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra). The trio then works together as they fight bigger forces and participate in larger political conflicts that escalate into all-out wars.

Fans of both the books and the game can appreciate The Witcher‘s interpretation of its source material. It thrives thanks to its morally gray approach, lending the show a darker and grittier feel for fantasy enthusiasts who prefer those types of stories. While it remains to be seen how Cavill’s controversial recasting — with Liam Hemsworth taking over the role of Geralt of Rivia — will affect the series, it’s safe to say that for now, it’s considered among the best modern fantasy shows.

4. Stranger Things (2016-2025)

Netflix’s crowning achievement in the sci-fi and fantasy genres, Stranger Things is a megahit that needs no introduction. Set in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, the series begins in 1983 with the mysterious disappearance of young Will Byers (Noah Schnapp). As his friends—Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard), Lucas Sinclair (Caleb McLaughlin), and Dustin Henderson (Gaten Matarazzo)—search for him, they find Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), a mysterious girl with telekinetic abilities. Their journey soon leads to the discovery of a secret government experiment and a parallel dimension known as the Upside Down.

Stranger Things soars thanks to the friendship between its characters and the satisfying way fans have grown up alongside the talented cast. It also seamlessly fuses 1980s nostalgia with a supernatural story that can be scary at times, without ever losing sight of the fun times between the group. The fifth and final season, slated for release in 2025, promises to provide an explosive ending to what the show has been building up to all of these years, and viewers can only hope that they stick the landing.

3. Supernatural (2005-2020)

Supernatural is a genre-defining series that ran for an unprecedented 15 seasons, becoming one of the most beloved and enduring TV shows of all time. It’s centered on the brothers Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles), who travel across America on what is essentially a “monster-of-the-week” road trip. The show evolves to incorporate more complicated storylines that touch on the brothers’ familial issues and bigger supernatural foes.

Supernatural embraces its horror roots, drawing inspiration from urban legends, folklore, and pop culture to create enthralling stories every week. The brothers’ relationship is at the heart of the series, which made it so popular. The Winchester brothers are the iconic duo that served as the anchor for the show for all those years, keeping fans coming back for more each week. The show would eventually focus on their arcs, focusing on their struggles and inner battles, giving audiences even more reasons to stay tuned.

2. Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1997-2003)

A pioneering work within the supernatural and fantasy genres, Buffy the Vampire Slayer is an addictive blend of action, humor, and drama. It revolves around Buffy Summers (Sarah Michelle Gellar), a high school student who reluctantly accepts her role as the Chosen One — destined to battle dark forces like vampires and demons. Relocating to Sunnydale, a California town situated over a Hellmouth, Buffy struggles to balance her supernatural duties with the everyday hardships of teenage life.

Each season of Buffy the Vampire Slayer features a “Big Bad” or a major antagonist like the ancient vampire The Master. To take them down, Buffy is supported by the “Scooby Gang,” made up of her friends and mentor. With sharp storytelling and numerous innovative twists on classic tropes, the series became a celebrated classic that many fans continue to reference and revisit today. It has an active fandom that collects its hundreds of tie-in products, and the show also spawned the “Buffyverse,” which includes its popular spinoff titled Angel.

1. Game of Thrones (2011-2019)

HBO’s epic adaptation of George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire series, Game of Thrones is a monumental achievement in fantasy television and an undeniable cultural phenomenon. Set in the fictional continents of Westeros and Essos, the series begins as noble families vie for control of the Iron Throne while a looming threat from beyond the Wall—the White Walkers—threatens to upend the known world. Over eight seasons, the show explores the various political factions, new romances and alliances, dramatic betrayals, and so much more.

Despite its terrible final season, Game of Thrones still stands as the peak of fantasy TV, thanks to its cutting-edge visuals, ambitious and far-reaching arcs, and amazing cast. The series is a spectacle that delivered an unparalleled sense of scale to the small screen, all while relying on Shakespearean drama to keep fans glued to their screens every week. While it didn’t end on a high note, Game of Thrones’ influence on the genre has cemented it alongside the greats, with numerous planned spin-offs being a testament to its legacy.

