10 best spy movies (that aren’t James Bond)

Table of Contents Table of Contents Atomic Blonde (2017) Argo (2012) The Bourne Identity (2002) Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery (1997) Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy (2011) The Lives of Others (2006) The Spy Who Came In From the Cold (1965) Mission: Impossible (1996) The Third Man (1949) North by Northwest (1959)

James Bond may be the most popular spy associated with the genre over the years, but several others are worthy of attention from hardcore fans. Spy movies have always been a favorite thanks to the thrilling action, twisty plots, and impressive protagonists they often offer. Those who enjoy them will be glad to know that there are plenty of brilliant titles beyond the Bond franchise.

From classics like North by Northwest to blockbusters like Mission: Impossible, numerous non-James Bond spy movies deliver edge-of-your-seat suspense with sophisticated storytelling. The greatest ones prove that there’s more than one way to tell exhilarating stories with mind-bending twists, undercover agents, and shadowy government conspiracies. So put down that vodka martini — shaken, not stirred — and prepare for spy stories that can contend with the famed Mr. Bond.

Atomic Blonde (2017)

Charlize Theron stars as the elite MI6 spy Lorraine Broughton in director David Leitch’s Atomic Blonde. Based on the 2012 graphic novel by Antony Johnston and Sam Hart, The Coldest City, the film adaptation sees the agent tasked with retrieving a crucial list of double agents that could alter the course of the Cold War. Her mission takes place on the eve of the fall of the Berlin Wall, raising the stakes for everyone involved.

Atomic Blonde makes up for its lackluster and somewhat predictable plot with dazzling visuals that transform 1989 Berlin into a neon-soaked battleground. The film soars thanks to Theron’s performance as the badass protagonist who fans can’t help but root for in each visceral, ultra-violent fight scene. Add a killer 1980s soundtrack, and this film is a sensory overload with a brilliant lead, cementing its status as a must-watch spy thriller.

Argo (2012)

Argo is a gripping spy thriller based on an unbelievable true story. Directed, produced by, and starring Ben Affleck, the film depicts the daring CIA mission to rescue six American diplomats trapped in Tehran during the 1979 Iranian hostage crisis. Affleck plays Tony Mendez, a CIA exfiltration expert who plans to pose as a Canadian film producer scouting locations for the titular fake sci-fi movie. With the help of Hollywood insiders Lester Siegel (Alan Arkin) and John Chambers (John Goodman), Mendez sets up the ruse to sneak the diplomats out under the guise of being part of a film crew.

To say that Mendez’s plan was unconventional is an understatement, and the movie alludes to this absurdity with some darkly humorous moments. It still mostly relies on suspense to keep viewers on edge, which Argo masterfully does throughout its 120-minute runtime. It seems impossible that such a wild plan would work, which makes it all the more satisfying to see how they manage to pull it off.

The Bourne Identity (2002)

When Jason Bourne (Matt Damon) is found almost dead in the Mediterranean Sea with no memory of who he is, he sets off on a journey to figure out who he really is and why assassins are hunting him in The Bourne Identity. The only clue to his past is a Swiss bank account number embedded in his hip, along with his surprising skills in self-defense and language, which point towards a complicated past. Alongside Marie Kreutz (Franka Potente), an unsuspecting civilian caught up in his escape, Bourne races across Europe to piece together his lost memories before he’s caught by those pursuing him.

The Bourne Identity is a landmark in spy films that eschewed the stylish and flashy world of James Bond for the messier and raw reality of Jason Bourne. Instead of a charming, calculating killer, Bourne is a vulnerable man haunted by the life he doesn’t remember. This grit and realism would immediately set the 2002 movie apart and help it inspire a beloved franchise.

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery (1997)

Starring the franchise co-producer and writer Mike Myers playing the dual roles of Austin Powers and his arch enemy Dr. Evil, Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery would be the first installment in the hilarious spy comedy. It follows Austin Powers (Myers), a groovy British secret agent cryogenically frozen in the 1960s, who is thawed out in the 1990s to stop his arch-nemesis, Dr. Evil (Myers). Dr. Evil has returned with a plan to hold the world ransom for an outrageous sum, but Powers — complete with his outlandish fashion sense, catchphrases, and outdated views on sexuality — has to adapt to a modern world that’s left his swinging 60s mojo behind.

Directed by Jay Roach, Austin Powers is a glaring parody of the suave world of Mr. Bond. Its fashion, gadgets, sexism, and over-the-top villain mocks the clichés not just in the James Bond movies, but in 1960s spy films as a whole. This clever satire and unapologetic slapstick humor make it outrageously entertaining, with the 1997 movie spawning two goofy sequels worth watching.

Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy (2011)

Director Tomas Alfredson’s Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy is a Cold War spy film based on John le Carré’s eponymous 1974 novel. It’s centered on the retired British intelligence officer, George Smiley (Gary Oldman), who is brought back to investigate a mole within MI6, codenamed “The Circus.” Smiley’s mission to uncover the traitor leaking secrets to the Russians leads him to slowly reveal the buried mysteries of British intelligence, shaking up the entire organization.

Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy benefits from its talented ensemble cast starring alongside Oldman, which includes Colin Firth, Tom Hardy, and Benedict Cumberbatch. A masterclass in slow-burn storytelling, the 2011 movie is far removed from the usual gunfights and high-speed chases, instead focusing on the quiet war of information and trust. Here, the smallest of gestures and most insignificant of conversations can turn the tide, which reflects the real era and paranoia the film hopes to capture.

The Lives of Others (2006)

In East Berlin in 1983, a Stasi officer — a member of the secret police — is tasked with monitoring the lives of a prominent playwright, Georg Dreyman (Sebastian Koch), and his actress girlfriend, Christa-Maria Sieland (Martina Gedeck), who are allegedly loyal to the Communist Party. The Lives of Others (German: Das Leben der Anderen) sees Officer Gerd Wiesler (Ulrich Mühe) transform from a dutiful spy to an unexpected sympathizer who can’t help but feel for the couple who don’t know they’re being watched.

Director Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck portrays the oppressive surveillance regime with a uniquely intimate story. Despite the suffocating power of the Stasi, moments of humanity inspire one man to rebel against everything he knows. This impactful story unfolds in hushed conversations and the surprising emotions these inspire in the movie’s well-written spy who is forever changed by what he hears on the other side.

The Spy Who Came In From the Cold (1965)

The Spy Who Came In from the Cold is another spy film based on a John le Carré novel, this time directed by Martin Ritt. It stars Richard Burton as Alec Leamas, a seasoned British MI6 agent who is given the mission to fake a defection to East Germany to infiltrate the Communist intelligence service and discredit a high-ranking official, Mundt (Peter van Eyck). As Leamas dives deeper into his role as a double agent, he discovers more going on behind the scenes than his superiors initially let on.

Unlike glamorous spy thrillers of the era, The Spy Who Came In from the Cold is stark and cynical. Its black-and-white portrayal of the world of espionage as morally corrupt and soul-crushing helped it immediately stand out. Certainly not a cookie-cutter hero, Alec Leamas is a damaged, cynical man trapped in a game of deception where spies on both sides are often little more than pawns in a much darker plan. For fans of bleak entries in the genre, the 1965 should be considered essential viewing.

Mission: Impossible (1996)

Tom Cruise debuts his iconic character, IMF (Impossible Mission Force) agent Ethan Hunt, in the pioneering action spy film that started the thriving franchise he would be known for. Directed by Brian De Palma, Mission: Impossible sees Ethan framed for the deaths of his team after a mission in Prague goes disastrously wrong. With the CIA and his own agency hunting him down, Ethan must go rogue to clear his name and uncover the real mole within the organization.

Mission: Impossible would set a new standard for modern spy films, embracing stylish sequences and action-packed stories that put its protagonist in dangerous situations. Cruise is the undeniable star of the show, with his death-defying stunts that only seem to get bolder being the highlights of every Mission: Impossible movie. Many still consider the first to be the best, as it was truly innovative and mind-blowing for its time and can be credited for helping shape the genre as fans know it today.

The Third Man (1949)

The Third Man tells a chilling spy story that unfolds in postwar Vienna, Austria, where pulp fiction writer Holly Martins (Joseph Cotten) arrives in the city at the invitation of his old friend Harry Lime (Orson Welles). However, upon his arrival, Martins learns that Lime has died in a mysterious accident, which he later learns involves a “third man.” As he begins to investigate the circumstances surrounding Lime’s death, he begins to uncover dark truths about his friend and the underworld of post-war espionage.

Unlike conventional spy movies, director Carol Reed’s film noir doesn’t focus on operatives’ direct missions or stories, choosing instead to capture the chaos of post-war Europe through personal narratives. It particularly portrays the atmosphere of uncertainty and fear in espionage, which results in the personal betrayals and morally grey decisions seen in the movie. The “third man” is indeed the symbolic stand-in for espionage and its pervasiveness across countries at that time.

North by Northwest (1959)

From the master of suspense, director Alfred Hitchcock, North by Northwest is a groundbreaking spy thriller centered on the misadventures of advertising executive Roger Thornhill (Cary Grant), who is mistakenly identified as a government agent by a mysterious group of spies. This case of mistaken identity propels Thornhill into a world of danger as he is pursued across the United States by the villainous Phillip Vandamm (James Mason) and his henchman. With his life in constant jeopardy, Thornhill must stay one step ahead of his pursuers while unraveling a conspiracy he has been roped into.

North by Northwest combines Hitchcock’s suspenseful style with Grant’s signature charm, resulting in a thrilling cinematic experience. Thanks to its brilliant set pieces and sharp dialogue, the movie remains one of Hitchcock’s most beloved works and a cornerstone of the spy genre. Its most memorable scenes—the crop-duster chase sequence and the heart-stopping climax atop Mount Rushmore—have gone on to influence countless other films.