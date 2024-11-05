 Skip to main content
5 best TV shows to stream this Election Day

By
best tv shows to watch this election day 2024 the cast of hbo s veep
Dundee Productions

Let’s just be real here. Regardless of which side of the political spectrum you’re on, the 2024 election has been stressful as hell. Election Night itself is probably enough to drive most Americans completely insane. But if you’ve voted, you’ve done your part and deserve to take a break and relax.

Instead of staring at polls and news pundits all night, why not watch some great political shows that can hopefully either cheer you up, or at the very least, commiserate with you. From Emmy-winning comedies to long-running dramas, here are five politically charged series you can watch on election night … because seriously, anything will be better than watching the news.

Veep (2012-2019)

Selina Meyer makes a speech in Veep.
Dundee Productions

During its seven seasons, HBO’s Veep took viewers on a hilarious ride through Washington. Initially, the show centered around Selina Meyer (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), who wants to be her party’s presidential nominee. After losing, she decides to join the winning ticket as Vice President, eventually getting elected. Later in the show’s run, Meyer is even elected president herself.

The show’s humor comes from the fact that Meyer is virtually useless on her own, relying on her political team for almost everything. On top of that, Veep pokes fun at some very real issues in American politics, giving the show an absurdly hilarious combination of brilliance and wit. Louis-Dreyfus won six Emmys for her role and the series took home the Outstanding Comedy Series award three times.

Watch Veep on Max.

The West Wing (1999-2006)

Martin Sheen and the cast of The West Wing
Warner Bros. Television

Maybe this election is a little too stressful to be laughing at, and instead, you want that cozy, nostalgic feeling of a more stable political system to get you through the night. If that’s the case, then you need to watch The West Wing. The series follows two-term president Josiah “Jed” Bartlet (Martin Sheen) and his staff as they navigate life in the Oval Office.

The show was lauded by critics and audiences because it perfectly balanced feeling real while also tackling some big issues. From Bartlet appointing a Supreme Court justice to surviving an assassination attempt, and even being diagnosed with MS while in office, The West Wing was always gripping. It also had a fantastic cast, with Rob Lowe, Allison Janney, Stockard Channing, and more all joining Sheen in the ensemble. The West Wing is also one of the most-nominated shows in Emmy history, earning 96 nominations throughout its run and winning an impressive 26 times.

Watch The West Wing on Max.

Game Change (2012)

Julianna Moore stars as Sarah Palin in Game Change
HBO Films

The 2024 election is widely considered to be one of the most monumental in American history. The outcome will have massive ramifications for the country’s future, and the entire world will surely be watching. Another election that is widely considered to be one of the most important in our country’s history was 2008, when Barack Obama faced off against John McCain.

The election was notable because it was the first time America saw many of the political tactics we see in elections today: Rampant conspiracy theories, propagandistic news networks, and cult-like devotion to political parties. HBO’s 2012 television event Game Change perfectly captured the bombastic election and focused especially on McCain (Love Lies Bleeding‘s Ed Harris) as he campaigned alongside a not-ready-for-prime-time Sarah Palin (Julianne Moore), creating tons of unexpected challenges and controversies. Moore’s performance as Palin was hailed by critics and earned her an Emmy.

Watch Game Change on Max.

The Politician (2019-present)

Ben Platt speaks in front of a flag in The Politican
Netflix

The Politician centers around the naive, yet ruthless high schooler Payton Hobart (Ben Platt), who will do anything to become class president. Willing to use and manipulate everyone around him, the show is a caustic critique of what it takes to be a politician in America. But being set in a high school instead of on the national level disarms the viewer and makes The Politician incredibly funny.

In season 2, Payton finds his way to NYU and has even bigger political dreams. There are rumors that a third season is on the way. The show’s creator, Ryan Murphy, told Collider, “I think for me, for that show, I would like to do, and I think all of us involved in it, would probably like to do three seasons total.”

Watch The Politician on Netflix.

Madam Secretary (2014-2019)

Tea Leoni is the Secretary of State in Madam Secretary
CBS Television Studios

Running for six seasons, Madam Secretary follows the career of Elizabeth McCord (Tea Leoni). Originally a CIA analyst, McCord is recruited by the POTUS to be his Secretary of State. Throughout the first five seasons, Madam Secretary follows McCord’s time as Secretary of State and the political conflicts and scandals she must navigate.

The finale of the fifth season reveals that McCord is going to run for president, and the start of season six begins after she wins the election, ushering in a new era for the series. Madam Secretary can kind of be seen as Homeland meets The West Wing, only less serious and a bit more fanciful.

Watch Madam Secretary on Netflix.

