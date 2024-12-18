Black Bag trailer: Michael Fassbender, Cate Blanchett are spies in a deadly marriage

Michael Fassbender is becoming an espionage expert. Fassbender is currently starring in Showtime’s spy drama The Agency. In 2025, Fassbender teams with Cate Blanchett to play spies facing a marriage crisis in the official trailer for Black Bag, Steven Soderbergh’s upcoming thriller.

George Woodhouse (Fassbender) and his wife, Kathryn (Blanchett), are longtime intelligence agents who have managed to stay married despite their secretive positions. “You each know what you know, and you know what you’ll do, and you never discuss certain things again,” says George when describing how two spies can be in a relationship.

George’s marriage will be put to the ultimate test when his wife is accused of treason. Whatever treacherous plan is put into effect will result in the death of thousands of innocent people. Did Kathryn betray the nation? That is the question George must solve, even if it contains an ugly truth. It’s the ultimate test of marriage versus country.

Besides Fassbender and Blanchett, Black Bag stars Regé-Jean Page, Marisa Abela, Naomie Harris, Tom Burke, and Pierce Brosnan.

Soderbergh directs Black Bag from a screenplay by Jurassic Park scribe David Koepp. Casey Silver and Greg Jacobs will produce.

Black Bag will be Soderbergh’s second film of 2025. Soderbergh’s haunted house thriller, Presence, opens in theaters in January. Presence, also penned by Koepp, follows a family of four (Lucy Liu, Chris Sullivan, Callina Liang, and Eddy Maday) who believe their new house hosts a supernatural spirit. After its premiere at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival, Black Bag was acquired by Neon for approximately $5 million.

Black Bag sneaks its way into theaters on March 14, 2025.