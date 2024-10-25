 Skip to main content
Michael Fassbender enters the deadly world of espionage in The Agency trailer

A young woman stands next to a man as they walk.
Luke Varley / Paramount+

In the trailer for Showtime’s espionage thriller The Agency, a spy learns that living a double life has consequences.

While working as a stealth CIA agent, Martian (Michael Fassbender) is ordered to leave his undercover life and return to London Station for a new mission. Martian must find and rescue a captured agent. When Martian runs into his former love (Jodie Turner-Smith), he rekindles his romance, complicating the mission. “His career, his real identity, and his mission are pitted against his heart,” the official synopsis reads, “hurling them both into a deadly game of international intrigue and espionage.”

“I believe there’s one type of agent, the insane,” Martian says to a doctor.

The Agency’s cast features Jeffrey Wright, Katherine Waterston, John Magaro, Alex Reznik, Andrew BrookeHarriet Sansom Harris, India Fowler, Saura Lightfoot-Leon, Reza Brojerdi, and Richard Gere. Recurring cast members include Adam Nagaitis, Ambreen Razia, Bilal Hasna, David Harewood, Kurt Egyiawan, Ray BLK, Sabrina Wu, and Tom Vaughan-Lawlor. Hugh Bonneville will serve as a guest star.

The Agency | Official Trailer | Paramount+ with SHOWTIME

The Agency is based on the French series Le Bureau des Legendes by Eric Rochant. Jez and John-Henry Butterworth are the show’s writers, while Joe Wright directs the first two episodes. They are executive producers alongside Fassbender, George Clooney, Grant Heslov, Keith Cox, Nina L. Diaz, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Alex Berger, Ashley Stern, and Pascal Breton.

The Agency premieres on Friday, November 29, with two episodes on Paramount+ with ShowtimeThe Agency will make its linear debut on Showtime on Sunday, December 1.

