Hiccup and Toothless hit the skies in How to Train Your Dragon trailer

Hiccup and Toothless hit the skies in the official trailer for the live-action adaptation of How to Train Your Dragon.

“We are all descendants of the finest dragon fighters from everywhere the Vikings ever traveled,” Gerard Butler’s Chief Stoick the Vast says in the trailer. “These beasts are a threat to all of our lands.” Soon after the speech, Stoick approaches his neglected son Hiccup (Mason Thames) and tells him it’s “time” to kill a dragon to complete his Viking training.

While hunting in the woods, Hiccup comes across an injured dragon he calls Toothless. Just before he drives a knife into Toothless’ neck, Hiccup pauses and lets the creature live. Hiccup and Toothless form an unlikely bond as this relationship goes against Viking lore. After a new threat emerges, Hiccup and Toothless must work together to prove that Vikings and dragons can coexist.

Besides Thames and Butler, How to Train Your Dragon stars Nico Parker as Astrid, Nick Frost as Gobber, Julian Dennison as Fishlegs Ingerman, Gabriel Howell as Snotlout Jorgenson, Bronwyn James as Ruffnut Thorston, Harry Trevaldwyn as Tuffnut Thorston, and Ruth Codd as Phlegma. Peter Serafinowicz and Murray McArthur are also set to appear.

Dean DeBlois writes, produces, and directs How to Train Your Dragon, inspired by Cressida Cowell’s New York Times bestselling book series. DeBlois directed the three How to Train Your Dragon animated movies for DreamWorks. The three films grossed more than $1.6 billion at the worldwide box office. Wicked’s Marc Platt and Adam Siegel also produce.

How to Train Your Dragon opens on June 13, 2025.