The Avengers are not coming in the latest Thunderbolts* trailer

By
Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts* | Big Game Trailer | In Theaters May 2

Marvel’s unlikeliest heroes reluctantly band together in the trailer for Thunderbolts*, which debuted during Super Bowl LIX.

“Let’s talk facts. The Avengers are not coming,” Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) declares in the trailer. One of the driving forces behind trying to keep the American people safe is Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan). With a big threat looming, Bucky assembles a team of antiheroes, including Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Red Guardian (David Harbour), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), and John Walker (Wyatt Russell). Despite their differences, Red Guardian believes “this team can be the heroes on the Wheaties box with the little kiddy toy.”

So what is this threat? The trailer teases it will be Bob Reynolds, aka Sentry (Lewis Pullman). More specifically, Sentry’s alter ego, The Void, is the destructive force that will attempt to take over the city.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

“You thought you were going to be some great saviors? You can’t even save yourself,” Sentry says before ripping off Bucky’s arm.

Geraldine Viswanathan, Chris Bauer, and Wendell Edward Pierce round out the cast.

Jake Schreier directs Thunderbolts* from a screenplay by Eric Pearson, Lee Sung Jin, and Joanna Calo. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige will produce, with Louis D’Esposito, Brian Chapek, and Jason Tamez serving as executive producers.

Thunderbolts* is slated to be the second Marvel movie of 2025 and the final film of Phase Five. Captain America: Brave New World opens in theaters on February 14, 2025. Later this summer, The Fantastic Four: First Steps kicks off Phase Six on July 25, 2025.

Thunderbolts* heads to theaters on May 2, 2025.

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports.
Emilia Pérez director Jacques Audiard weighs in on Karla Sofía Gascón controversy
A woman stares into the camera.

Jacques Audiard, the writer and director of Netflix's Emilia Pérez, is the latest creative to weigh in on the controversy surrounding the film's star, Karla Sofía Gascón.

In an interview with Deadline, Audiard addressed the discovery of Gascón's old tweets promoting hate speech, which ranged from defending Hitler to insulting Muslims. What disappoints Audiard even more is Gascón's half-sympathetic approach in the aftermath of the tweets resurfacing. For now, Audiard has no plans to communicate with Gascón.

Read more
Harrison Ford shares candid response to Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny failure
Harrison Ford sits and looks up in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

Harrison Ford is not concerned with the commercial failure of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. In true Harrison Ford fashion, the 82-year-old used a two-word response when asked about the film's poor box office result.

"S*** happens," Ford told The Wall Street Journal Magazine.
Released in June 2023, Dial of Destiny grossed $384 million worldwide, falling well short of Lucasfilm's expectations. For comparison, the fourth Indiana Jones movie, Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, grossed over $786 million in 2008. Dial of Destiny carried a budget of $387 million, making it one of the most expensive films of all time. Disney later reported a $130 million loss on the fifth Indiana Jones movie.
Despite the underperformance, Ford is proud that he donned Indiana Jones' hat and whip one last time.
“I was really the one who felt there was another story to tell," Jones explained in the same interview. "When [Indiana] had suffered the consequences of the life that he had to live, I wanted one more chance to pick him up and shake the dust off his ass and stick him out there, bereft of some of his vigor, to see what happened. I’m still happy I made that movie.”
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny | Official Trailer
Dial of Destiny's director, James Mangold, gave a different reason for the disappointing box office haul, citing a disconnect between an aging hero and the younger audience.
“You have a wonderful, brilliant actor who’s in his eighties," Mangold told Deadline about Dial of Destiny's financial debacle. "So I’m making a movie about this guy in his eighties, but his audience on one other level doesn’t want to confront their hero at that age. And I am like, I’m good with it. We made the movie. But the question is, how would anything have made the audience happy with that, other than having to start over again with a new guy?”
Stream Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny on Disney+.

Read more
Toxic Town trailer examines one of the biggest environmental scandals in UK history
A woman leans up against another woman on a bench in Toxic Town.

A group of mothers take on the town responsible for poisoning their babies in the trailer for Toxic Town, an upcoming British drama series for Netflix.

Toxic Town is based on the true story of the Corby poisonings in the 1980s and 1990s, which became one of the biggest environmental scandals in UK history. Jodie Whittaker stars as Susan McIntyre, a local mother whose son is born with deformities. Susan initially blames herself for her son's problems. However, Susan eventually learns that other mothers in the community experienced the same problem with their children. "My son has been in pain his entire life, and it wasn't his fault," Susan passionately says in the trailer.

Read more