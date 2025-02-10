The Avengers are not coming in the latest Thunderbolts* trailer

Marvel’s unlikeliest heroes reluctantly band together in the trailer for Thunderbolts*, which debuted during Super Bowl LIX.

“Let’s talk facts. The Avengers are not coming,” Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) declares in the trailer. One of the driving forces behind trying to keep the American people safe is Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan). With a big threat looming, Bucky assembles a team of antiheroes, including Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Red Guardian (David Harbour), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), and John Walker (Wyatt Russell). Despite their differences, Red Guardian believes “this team can be the heroes on the Wheaties box with the little kiddy toy.”

So what is this threat? The trailer teases it will be Bob Reynolds, aka Sentry (Lewis Pullman). More specifically, Sentry’s alter ego, The Void, is the destructive force that will attempt to take over the city.

“You thought you were going to be some great saviors? You can’t even save yourself,” Sentry says before ripping off Bucky’s arm.

Geraldine Viswanathan, Chris Bauer, and Wendell Edward Pierce round out the cast.

Jake Schreier directs Thunderbolts* from a screenplay by Eric Pearson, Lee Sung Jin, and Joanna Calo. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige will produce, with Louis D’Esposito, Brian Chapek, and Jason Tamez serving as executive producers.

Thunderbolts* is slated to be the second Marvel movie of 2025 and the final film of Phase Five. Captain America: Brave New World opens in theaters on February 14, 2025. Later this summer, The Fantastic Four: First Steps kicks off Phase Six on July 25, 2025.

Thunderbolts* heads to theaters on May 2, 2025.