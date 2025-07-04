 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

This new adventure movie will win the weekend box office. Watch the trailer here

By
Jurassic World Rebirth | Official Trailer

Last weekend, F1: The Movie stood atop the box office podium, but this weekend a very different movie will steal the spotlight.

Jurassic World Rebirth is expected to rake in between $80 million and $100 million on its debut weekend in North America, according to a forecast from Boxoffice Pro. Watch the trailer for Jurassic World Rebirth at the top of this page.

Jurassic World Rebirth landed in theaters on Wednesday and has already been attracting plenty of interest from families looking for some midweek entertainment. 

Related: 
Best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Max (HBO), and more

“A new cast led by Marvel icon Scarlett Johansson and Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali lends an element of star power that will surely entice even those most critical of Jurassic Park: Dominion,” Boxoffice Pro said, adding that “the lack of Chris Pratt or any of the legacy players (Dern, Goldblum, Neill, et al) could be perceived as both a liability and a plus in this instance.”

As per the movie’s logline: “Five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, the planet’s ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs. Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures across land, sea and air within that tropical biosphere hold, in their DNA, the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind.”

Jurassic World Rebirth sees an extraction team — Johansson, Ali, and Jonathan Bailey — race to the most dangerous place on Earth, an island research facility for the original Jurassic Park, “inhabited by the worst of the worst that were left behind,” Universal Pictures says of its new adventure movie.

In his review, Digital Trends’ Anthony Orlando describes Jurassic World Rebirth as “a sequel that brings some life back to the exhausted franchise.” While the review praises fabulous performances from Johansson, Ali, and Bailey, it adds that the script is “occasionally held back by on-the-nose, expositional dialogue.”

Orlando concludes: “This movie is far from the best in the Jurassic Park saga. But it’s a decent blockbuster nonetheless.”

Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

3 underrated HBO Max movies you should watch this weekend (June 20-22)
Karl Urban in Dredd.

Fans of documentaries will notice several high-profile ones on the HBO homepage. One of the latest offerings is Surviving Ohio State, an in-depth look into the Ohio State sexual abuse scandal that went unnoticed for two decades. The other docuseries involves Karen Read's murder case, which is fresh in the news after the stunning verdict.

Documentaries are not the only projects on HBO Max. There is an abundance of underrated movies ready to stream with the click of a button. One of those movies is Cleaner, a new action thriller about a former soldier thrust into a hostage situation. Stream Cleaner and two more movies below.

Read more
3 underrated HBO Max movies you should watch this weekend (June 13-15)
A woman stands over a railing in Parthenope.

One of the biggest box office flops of the year, Alto Knights, is now on HBO Max. In a dual role, Robert De Niro stars as Vito Genovese and Frank Costello, two mob bosses battling for control in 1950s New York. One seismic decision leads to a war between Vito and Frank, and only one man will be left standing.

A positive effect of streaming is that a failed movie like Alto Knights can still find an audience on streaming platforms. Other films with lesser profiles can also find audiences, including Parthenope, Paolo Sorrentino’s beautiful Italian drama. Watch Parthenope and two more underrated movies on HBO Max below.

Read more
This new movie is vying for box office glory this weekend — watch the trailer
Ana de Armas as Eve Macarro in From the World of John Wick: Ballerina.

Looking for something to do this weekend? Then you might want to check out From the World of John Wick: Ballerina, the new movie in the John Wick franchise that opens globally on Friday. You can watch the trailer for the gritty action thriller at the top of this page.

It’s not certain, however, that it’ll win the weekend box office -- at least in North America -- because the sci-fi comedy Lilo & Stitch, in its third week of release, is still a strong contender.

Read more