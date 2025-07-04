This new adventure movie will win the weekend box office. Watch the trailer here

Last weekend, F1: The Movie stood atop the box office podium, but this weekend a very different movie will steal the spotlight.

Jurassic World Rebirth is expected to rake in between $80 million and $100 million on its debut weekend in North America, according to a forecast from Boxoffice Pro. Watch the trailer for Jurassic World Rebirth at the top of this page.

Jurassic World Rebirth landed in theaters on Wednesday and has already been attracting plenty of interest from families looking for some midweek entertainment.

“A new cast led by Marvel icon Scarlett Johansson and Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali lends an element of star power that will surely entice even those most critical of Jurassic Park: Dominion,” Boxoffice Pro said, adding that “the lack of Chris Pratt or any of the legacy players (Dern, Goldblum, Neill, et al) could be perceived as both a liability and a plus in this instance.”

As per the movie’s logline: “Five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, the planet’s ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs. Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures across land, sea and air within that tropical biosphere hold, in their DNA, the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind.”

Jurassic World Rebirth sees an extraction team — Johansson, Ali, and Jonathan Bailey — race to the most dangerous place on Earth, an island research facility for the original Jurassic Park, “inhabited by the worst of the worst that were left behind,” Universal Pictures says of its new adventure movie.

In his review, Digital Trends’ Anthony Orlando describes Jurassic World Rebirth as “a sequel that brings some life back to the exhausted franchise.” While the review praises fabulous performances from Johansson, Ali, and Bailey, it adds that the script is “occasionally held back by on-the-nose, expositional dialogue.”

Orlando concludes: “This movie is far from the best in the Jurassic Park saga. But it’s a decent blockbuster nonetheless.”