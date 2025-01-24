Brad Pitt set to reunite with Fury director on adventure film Heart of the Beast

It’s a Fury reunion, as Brad Pitt and David Ayer will reteam on Heart of the Beast, an action-adventure film for Paramount.
Per Deadline, Pitt will star in the movie and produce it through his Plan B Entertainment. Ayer will direct and produce Heart of the Beast from a screenplay by Cameron Alexander. Oscar winner Damien Chazelle and Olivia Hamilton will also produce, with Richard Raymond as a co-producer.
Pitt will play a former Army Special Forces soldier who must battle for survival alongside his retired combat dog after a plane crash in the Alaskan wilderness.
Pitt and Ayer have not worked together since 2014’s Fury, a WWII film about a group of Allied soldiers who make one final stand against the Nazis in their Sherman tank. Pitt stars alongside Shia LaBeouf, Logan Lerman, Michael Peña, and Jon Bernthal. Directed by Ayer, Fury garnered a positive reception from critics and grossed over $211 million worldwide against a budget of nearly $80 million.
After winning an Oscar for 2019’s Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood, Pitt has only appeared in five movies: Ad Astra, The Lost City, Bullet Train, Babylon, and Wolfs. The most recent film, Wolfs, pitted Pitt against his good friend George Clooney in an action comedy about two fixers forced to work together to cover up a high-profile crime. Wolfs is now streaming on Apple TV+.
Pitt’s next movie is F1, Apple’s summer blockbuster about a former Formula One driver who ends his retirement to mentor a hotshot rookie (Damson Idris) for the Apex Grand Prix team. Directed by Top Gun: Maverick’s Joseph Kosinski, F1 opens in theaters on June 27, 2025.
Ayer’s last directorial effort was 2024’s The Beekeeper, a Jason Statham-led action thriller. The Beekeeper became a surprise hit, grossing $153 million on a $40 million budget.