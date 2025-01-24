Brad Pitt set to reunite with Fury director on adventure film Heart of the Beast

The history of action cinema is littered with classics, including a few that were actually made before. The action movie remake is not super common, but it's also not as rare as you might have guessed. Some of these movies retain the same title as their predecessors, but others do not. As a result, it's harder to know what the filmmakers are adapting.

While original action cinema is great, today we're counting down the 10 best action remakes ever made. And yes, we made room for Dune.

10. 3:10 to Yuma (2007)

One of a couple of western remakes to grace this list, 3:10 to Yuma is a reminder of just how thrilling the genre can be. Starring Christian Bale as a failing rancher who is trying to prove his bravery to his family, the movie follows his character, Dan Evans, as he escorts a dangerous outlaw played by Russell Crowe to a train station, even as the outlaw's men attempt to break him out.

Directed by James Mangold, 3:10 to Yuma features all of the precision that Mangold has become known for, as well as several great sequences where Bale and Crowe talk over a campfire.

9. Insomnia (2002)

Christopher Nolan's remake of a Norwegian movie of the same name, Insomnia stars Al Pacino as an L.A. detective who finds himself in a small Alaskan town investigating the murder of a teenage girl. The town has 24 hours of daylight, and Pacino's detective struggles to sleep even as he finds himself hunting down a dangerous killer even as he becomes more and more unstable.

Although it's one of Nolan's more straightforward movies, Insomnia is riveting thanks to Pacino, Robin Williams, and Hilary Swank, who are all perfectly cast.

8. Scarface (1983)

Adapted from a classic gangster movie of the 1930s, Brian de Palma's Scarface is a lot more graphic and excessive than its predecessor. Starring Al Pacino as Tony Montana, the film follows him as he rises up the ranks of the Miami drug trade until he controls almost all of the cocaine coming into the city.

As the walls close around him, Montana realizes that his time on top might not last forever. Scarface is a big, loud movie anchored by the knowledge that Pacino can get away with basically anything.

7. Dawn of the Dead (2004)

Zack Snyder's movies aren't for everyone, but even his haters can't deny that Dawn of the Dead is pretty propulsive. A remake of George Romero's movie of the same name, Snyder's Dawn of the Dead follows a group of survivors in the aftermath of a zombie apocalypse as they seek refuge inside a shopping mall. As the group tries to get along and survive, tensions flare up, leading to a bloody but hugely satisfying final act. Like the original, this Dawn of the Dead understands how to leverage the shopping mall to create a perfect setting. But it's a little more fun than the 1978 version.

6. The Thing (1982)

The book The Thing is based on is great, but John Carpenter's movie has endured for a reason. Following the crew of a remote Arctic research facility as they are picked off one by one by an alien who can look like anything it kills, the movie is a paranoid thriller with bursts of thrilling action. Featuring a cast of unforgettable "that guys," a paranoid premise, and one of the best scripts by Carpenter, there are few movies ever made that will keep you hooked all the way through, like The Thing.

5. Sorcerer (1977)

