Brothers trailer: What happens when Thanos and Tyrion Lannister plan the ultimate heist?

Not even criminals can escape family in the trailer for Brothers, Amazon MGM Studios’ upcoming action comedy starring Josh Brolin and Peter Dinklage.

Brolin and Dinklage are twin brothers from a family with a long line of felons. Moke (Brolin) attempts to leave his criminal past, but Jady (Dinklage) reels his brother back in for a score involving valuable emeralds. “Dodging bullets, the law, and an overbearing mother along the way, they must heal their severed family bond before they end up killing each other,” the official synopsis reads.

“Let’s do this one and split,” Dinklage says to Brolin before embarking on a wild cross-country road trip.

Besides Brolin and Dinklage, Brothers’ ensemble includes Taylour Paige, Marisa Tomei, M. Emmet Walsh, Jennifer Landon, Brendan Fraser, and Glenn Close.

Brothers - Official Trailer | Prime Video

Max Barbakow, who helmed Hulu’s Palm Springs, directs Brothers from a screenplay by Macon Blair. Brothers is based on a story by Etan Cohen. Producers include Brolin, Dinklage, Andrew Lazar, and David Ginsberg.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Barbakow explained that the cast’s willingness to get “silly and weird” led to a lively set that created a lot of fun behind the scenes.

“In between setups, Josh somehow commandeered a techno crane and chased Peter around with it, wearing a pink wig, voguing for the camera,” Barbakow said. “Glenn was so surprising in terms of how willing she was to try things, make a fool of herself, and go there. I think she mooned all of us at a certain point. It was remarkable.”

Brothers opens in select theaters on October 10 before streaming on Prime Video on October 17.