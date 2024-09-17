 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Brothers trailer: What happens when Thanos and Tyrion Lannister plan the ultimate heist?

By
A man and a woman hold mics up to a man onstage.
Amazon MGM Studios

Not even criminals can escape family in the trailer for Brothers, Amazon MGM Studios’ upcoming action comedy starring Josh Brolin and Peter Dinklage.

Brolin and Dinklage are twin brothers from a family with a long line of felons. Moke (Brolin) attempts to leave his criminal past, but Jady (Dinklage) reels his brother back in for a score involving valuable emeralds. “Dodging bullets, the law, and an overbearing mother along the way, they must heal their severed family bond before they end up killing each other,” the official synopsis reads.

Recommended Videos

“Let’s do this one and split,” Dinklage says to Brolin before embarking on a wild cross-country road trip.

Besides Brolin and Dinklage, Brothers’ ensemble includes Taylour Paige, Marisa Tomei, M. Emmet Walsh, Jennifer Landon, Brendan Fraser, and Glenn Close.

Brothers - Official Trailer | Prime Video

Max Barbakow, who helmed Hulu’s Palm Springs, directs Brothers from a screenplay by Macon Blair. Brothers is based on a story by Etan Cohen. Producers include Brolin, Dinklage, Andrew Lazar, and David Ginsberg.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Barbakow explained that the cast’s willingness to get “silly and weird” led to a lively set that created a lot of fun behind the scenes.

“In between setups, Josh somehow commandeered a techno crane and chased Peter around with it, wearing a pink wig, voguing for the camera,” Barbakow said. “Glenn was so surprising in terms of how willing she was to try things, make a fool of herself, and go there. I think she mooned all of us at a certain point. It was remarkable.”

Brothers opens in select theaters on October 10 before streaming on Prime Video on October 17.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Timothée Chalamet transforms into Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown teaser trailer
Timothee Chalamet holds a guitar and stares in A Complete Unknown.

Timothée Chalamet transforms into Bob Dylan in the first teaser trailer of A Complete Unknown, a musical biopic from Academy Award nominee James Mangold about the early days of the legendary singer-songwriter.

In the footage released by Searchlight Pictures, a 19-year-old Dylan (Chalamet) walks the streets of New York City in the 1960s, passing by the iconic Chelsea Hotel. Chalamet later performs Dylan's 1963 protest song, A Hard Rain’s A-Gonna Fall. The trailer culminates with Dylan's groundbreaking performance at 1965's Newport Folk Festival, where the folk singer notably switched from acoustic to electric rock and roll.

Read more
Hunter Schafer descends into madness in new Cuckoo trailer
An injured woman sits up against a shelf as another woman stands down the hallway.

Hunter Schafer is off the deep end in the new trailer for Cuckoo, an upcoming horror film from writer-director Tilman Singer.

Schafer stars as Gretchen, a 17-year-old American who leaves home to live with her father in a resort in the German Alps. While living in her new residence, Gretchen takes a job working for her father's boss, Mr. Herr König (Dan Stevens). Then, the trailer goes off the rails, with Schafer descending into madness and Stevens acting completely deranged. "If I were you, I wouldn't want to get hurt even more," König tells Gretchen in the trailer.

Read more
Alien: Romulus final trailer: Facehuggers, Chestbursters, and a terrifying Xenomorph
A girls holds a gun with a man looking behind her head.

The Alien franchise returns to its roots in Alien: Romulus. The final trailer teases Facehuggers, Chestbursters, and one large Xenomorph ready to wreak havoc.

Several young space colonists board the Romulus Space Station with plans to steal the ship's highly regulated equipment. As one of the colonizers confidently states in the trailer, "Should be in and out in 30 minutes." The easy heist goes horribly wrong once aboard the foreign ship. Facehuggers violently attack the humans left and right, with a Chestburster making its way inside a woman's body. The trailer's closing moments highlight the terrifying Xenomorph, who will show no mercy to anyone in its path.

Read more