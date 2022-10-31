Can you watch Hocus Pocus 2 for free on Halloween?

Spooky season is here and if you’re looking to watch Hocus Pocus 2 this Halloween, we’ve got what you need to know. We’ll cut to the chase. There’s no Disney Plus free trial anymore so if you were looking to watch Hocus Pocus 2 for free, you can’t. However, we can provide you some insight into the best value ways to sign up to Disney Plus to watch the entertaining family movie. That way, you won’t miss out. These options all mean you get to enjoy Disney Plus for at least a month, with a wealth of great shows and movies to check out.

The simplest way to watch Hocus Pocus 2 is to subscribe to Disney Plus for a month. Disney Plus costs only $8 for a month’s subscription. That might sound like a lot for one movie, but you get a heap more than just Hocus Pocus 2. The best shows on Disney Plus are numerous. Thanks to Disney Plus including all things Marvel, Star Wars, and a bunch more, that means you can watch exclusive shows like She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, I Am Groot, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Ms. Marvel. It’s also the home of almost the entire The Simpsons catalog along with great shows like Alias, Glee, and loads more. The best movies on Disney Plus are also fantastic. With all things Disney, Marvel and Star Wars, you’ve got all the biggest hits on there.

Disney Plus alone is great value but there’s a better option for avid streamers. It’s called The Disney Bundle and it’s tremendous value. For just $14 a month, you get Disney Plus, along with ESPN+ and Hulu (with ads). It works out as a $144 saving across the year compared to if you signed up to each service individually. Including two of the best online streaming services around, ESPN+ caters for all your sport needs, while Hulu gives you plenty of new shows and movies to watch. The best movies on Hulu include hits such as Alien, Predator, I, Tonya, and many more.

ESPN+ includes select live events, including MLB, NHL, NBA, and MLS games as well as college sports, PGA golf, Top Rank Boxing, and Grand Slam tennis matches. You’ll also find the United Soccer League, cricket, rugby, Canadian Football League, English Football League, and UEFA Nations League games. It’s also the exclusive home of Wimbledon and Monday Night Football with select NHL games also available. Finally, it’s the home of the entire 30 for 30 documentary catalog, so you can learn a lot more about your favorite sports stars.

However you plan on watching Hocus Pocus 2 via Disney Plus, you’re going to love the movie as well as the value you get from a Disney Plus or The Disney Bundle plan. For either $8 per month or $14 a month, you’re getting a ton of great content that’s sure to entertain you for a long time to come.

