Clippers vs Thunder live stream: Can you watch the game for free?

Perhaps two of the most surprising NBA title contenders square off in Los Angeles on Tuesday night, as the Clippers play host to the Oklahoma City Thunder. OKC sits in second place in the West, while the Clippers are just two games back in fourth, setting this up to be one of the best games on the NBA slate this week.

If you’re looking to watch the game, it will be televised nationally on TNT tonight, January 16, at 10:00 p.m. ET. But if you don’t have cable, there are a lot of different of ways to watch a live stream of the Clippers vs Thunder, including some cheap and some free. Let’s take a look at the options.

The Best Way to Watch Clippers vs Thunder

As many TV-replacing streaming services get more and more expensive, Sling TV remains one of the simplest, cheapest ones available. It doesn’t offer a free trial, but if you’re looking for a long-term option that doesn’t break the bank and simply lets you watch some nationally televised NBA games, the Sling Orange bundle is your perfect option. TNT, ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN3 (which simulcasts NBA games that are on ABC) are among the 30-plus channels included, and it will cost you just $20 for your first month ($40 per month after that).

Moreover, Sling also offers some very intriguing deals for first-time subscribers, as you can get the Paramount+ with Showtime, Starz, AMC+ and MGM+ add-ons all free for your first month.

Is There a Free Clippers vs Thunder Live Stream?

Both DirecTV Stream or YouTube TV include TNT and come with a free trial, so you can easily watch tonight’s game at no cost. They’re good long-term options if that’s what you’re looking for, too, as they both include–in addition to about 100-plus other channels–ESPN, ABC, and NBA TV, and have NBA League Pass available as an extra add-on. The DirecTV Stream “Choice” package also has regional sports networks available in most markets (you can check what’s available in your zip code here), so many fans will able to watch in-market games there, as well.

Other Ways to Watch the Clippers vs Thunder Live Stream

If you want to watch the Clippers vs Thunder for the cheapest price, the Max streaming service is the way to go. You aren’t going to get a free trial, and it doesn’t come with any other live TV channels like the aforementioned options, but you can watch all NBA on TNT games live on Max with the B/R Sports add-on, which is currently included at no extra cost (it will eventually be an extra $10 per month).

And your final option is Hulu With Live TV, which is more for people looking for something long-term since it doesn’t include a free trial and costs $77 per month. But if you are looking for a cable-replacement that you’re wanting to keep for a while, Hulu With Live TV is probably the best jack-of-all-trades option, as it includes 90-plus live channels (including TNT), it comes with Hulu’s TV and movie streaming library, and it includes access to both Disney+ and ESPN+ at no extra cost.

How to Watch the Clippers vs Thunder Live Stream from Abroad

If you happen to be outside of the US during the game, you can use a virtual private network (VPN) to mask your location and access US-only sites, which most of the previously mentioned streaming services are. Our recommendation is NordVPN, which has an easy setup and comes with no limits on bandwidth or speed, which is important for streaming the game. If you’re unsure, NordVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out at no risk.

