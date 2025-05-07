Cardinals are actually watching Conclave for advice on how to pick the new pope

Whoever doesn’t believe that life imitates art should talk to the Catholic cardinals participating in the conclave to determine the next pope.

After the death of Pope Francis last month, the Catholic Church must elect a new pope. Therefore, 133 cardinals have arrived in Vatican City to participate in the papal conclave beginning on May 7. It marks the fourth conclave since 1978.

Considering the conclave rarely happens, the cardinals might need some guidance on what to expect. The late Pope Francis appointed the majority of the cardinals in Rome for the conclave, meaning they did not participate in the election of 2013. Luckily, these cardinals can turn to Hollywood for instructions.

Per Politico, some cardinals have watched Conclave — the 2024 slow-burn thriller about a fictional papal election — for advice. “Some have watched it in the cinema,” a religious leader admitted in the report.

Conclave is based on Robert Harris’ 2015 novel of the same name. The events in Conclave are fictional. However, several aspects of the papal election — including the seclusion of the cardinals from the public and the burning of the ballots — are accurate.

After the death of the current pontiff, the College of Cardinals convenes in Vatican City to elect a new pope. The stoic Cardinal Lawrence (Ralph Fiennes) is tasked with managing the conclave. Right before the doors are sealed, Lawrence learns about a potential scandal involving one of the frontrunners to become the next pope. Lawrence must also make a quick decision on the unannounced arrival of a mysterious cardinal.

Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow, Carlos Diehz, Lucian Msamati, Brían F. O’Byrne, Merab Ninidze, Sergio Castellitto, and Isabella Rossellini also star.

Directed by Edward Berger and written by Peter Straughan, Conclave received mostly positive reviews and grossed over $119 million worldwide. Nominated for eight Oscars, including Best Picture, Conclave won Best Adapted Screenplay.

Conclave is now streaming on Prime Video.