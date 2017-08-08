Universal’s ‘Cowboy Ninja Viking’ has a release date and a star, but no director

Why it matters to you If you love seeing Chris Pratt starring in action roles, get ready for another film based on an existing franchise in two years.

These days you can plan your entire movie-going schedule months and years in advance. Companies like Marvel and DC have films scheduled into 2020 and beyond. Well, it is time to add another release to the calendar. Universal Pictures announced a June 28, 2019, premiere date for its upcoming action film, Cowboy Ninja Viking.

Chris Pratt is set to star in the film, embodying the lead hero, Duncan — an assassin who can draw upon the combat skills of three different archetypal warriors: The cowboy, ninja, and viking. Duncan is just one in a group of many similar assassins, all of which draw on the powers of other warrior trios. The film is an adaptation of the 2009 graphic novel of the same name written by A.J. Lieberman and illustrated by Riley Rossmo.

The announcement comes after a moment of uncertainty regarding the film’s director. John Wick directors Chad Stahelski and David Leitch were originally set to direct the film, but both had to drop off due to conflicts with other projects. Stahelski is busy with pre-production on the next John Wick film, and Leitch is directing the upcoming Deadpool 2.

While Cowboy Ninja Viking still lacks a director, and no other candidates for taking the helm have been mentioned, the confirmation of a premiere date at least gives the impression Universal is committing to the project, so hopefully it is only a matter of time until we finally hear something more.

Universal has a number of other notable upcoming films aside from Cowboy Ninja Viking. Jurassic World 2: Fallen Kingdom, another Pratt-starring action flick, premiering on June 22, 2018, and Pacific Rim: Uprising will be opening on March 23, 2018. Further down the line, the next films in Universal monster universe, which began with the Tom Cruise-starring reboot of The Mummy will begin to roll out and will include iconic characters like Frankenstein, Van Helsing, and The Wolfman.

Hopefully, all these upcoming roles serve as at least a small point of optimism for Pratt, who recently made a joint statement along with Anna Faris announcing their separation after either years of marriage.