5 great anime to stream on Crunchyroll in May 2022

Crunchyroll is arguably the definitive streaming platform when it comes to watching anime exclusively — especially so after the streamer merged Funimation’s content with it.

The catalog currently available is impressive as is, including for those wanting to catch up on new and ongoing series shortly after they air in Japan. But Crunchyroll continues to add more anime series to its backlog. May will see several classics from the medium roll out, and that’s on top of the current hit adaptation of writer Tatsuya Endo’s manga Spy x Family by animation studios Wit Studio and CloverWorks.

Trigun (episodes 1-26)

When it comes to anime classics, Trigun is a fondly remembered series from the 1990s. The series follows the exploits of a master gunman named Vash, who, ironically, is a pacifist. He’s being chased by bounty hunters for the massive price tag on his head as a result of him leaving leveled cities in his wake, but he has no recollection of doing anything so heinous.

Animation studio Madhouse’s (Monster, One-Punch Man season 1, Hunter x Hunter) Trigun has been praised for its engaging blend of Western and sci-fi genres — similar to Cowboy Bebop in the same era — as well as colorful touches of comedic relief and the fleshing out Vash’s mysterious past and moral alignment.

All 26 episodes of Trigun will be available to stream on Crunchyroll on May 17.

Space Dandy (seasons 1-2)

An anime-original series, studio Bones’ Space Dandy is a campy and vibrant sci-fi romp. The show follows the bombastic exploits of the titular Zapp Brannigan-like alien hunter Dandy as he travels the galaxy tracking down rare and unregistered aliens alongside his robot companion QT and cat-like alien companion Meow.

Any anime fans looking for a colorfully upbeat palette cleanser should be plenty satisfied across Space Dandy‘s 26 episodes. The anime was well-received for its entertaining episodic story structure and unabashedly indulging itself with satirical, whimsically juvenile humor.

Both seasons of Space Dandy will be available to stream on Crunchyroll on May 10.

Black Lagoon and Roberta’s Blood Trail (seasons 1-2 and OVA episodes 1-5)

Rei Hiroe’s manga is still ongoing, but the 24-episode Black Lagoon anime by Madhouse is still well worth the watch as a smaller story. Black Lagoon‘s premise and intense action will surely please those looking for a darker seinen anime to stream. The story starts with a mundane Japanese businessman named Rokurou Okajima, but it doesn’t stay that way for long.

In an attempt to get adventurous and travel to see new sights in Southeast Asia, he ends up getting kidnapped by — and later joining — the titular mercenary group. This anime series eventually spawned a five-episode OVA (original video animation) titled Roberta’s Blood Trail, centering on the titular assassin-turned-maid from the main series.

Both seasons of Black Lagoon and its five-episode OVA Black Lagoon: Roberta’s Blood Trail will be available on Crunchyroll on May 17.

Initial D (seasons 1-4)

Shuichi Shigeno’s street-racing manga Initial D was a cult classic that began in the ’90s and had a sprawling run through 2013. The series was adapted by several animation studios across six seasons, following Takumi Fujiwara and the world of underground Japanese street racing.

At first, it appears that Takumi is disinterested in cars and street racing before it’s revealed he’s the region’s most skilled driver operating in secret and under the guise of a simple tofu delivery boy. Initial D was a manga icon for the street-racing genre and prospective fans should find plenty to be thrilled about with the series, especially for those looking for a Fast & Furiousequivalent.

Season 1 of Initial D will be available on Crunchyroll on May 10, followed by seasons 2 and 3 on the 17, and season 4 on the 24.

Spy x Family (ongoing)

It was only a matter of time before Tatsuya Endo’s Spy x Family would be adapted. The spy-thriller shounen manga is one of Shounen Jump’s most successful series on its digital Jump+ service thanks to its irresistibly charming cast of characters, premise, and touching theme of the “found family” underneath it all. Veteran studio Wit Studio (Attack on Titan seasons 1-3, Vinland Saga) and CloverWorks (Fate/Grand Order, The Promised Neverland) put to screen the biggest covert operation that agent Twilight has ever done — and that’s being part of a family.

Taking on the alias Loid Forger, Twilight goes on a high-stakes mission to quell political strife while faking a family dynamic with Yor Briar, Anya, and their dog, Bond. However, things get more complicated as each family member has something to hide from the others.

The first part of Spy x Family season 1 is ongoing on Crunchyroll, with the second part premiering this October to help round out 2022’s packed year of new high-profile anime.

