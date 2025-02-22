Daniel Craig has weighed in on the news that Amazon now controls James Bond

The bombshell news that Amazon MGM have now taken over creative control of the James Bond franchise has led to plenty of concerns about what that means for Bond’s future. For Daniel Craig, though, the last actor to play Bond, it was a moment to pay tribute to the Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, who shepherded Bond to the big screen for more than 60 years.

“My respect, admiration and love for Barbara and Michael remain constant and undiminished,” Craig told Variety. “I wish Michael a long, relaxing (and well-deserved) retirement and whatever ventures Barbara goes on to do, I know they will be spectacular and I hope I can be part of them.”

Broccoli and Wilson will remain co-owners of the franchise alongside Amazon MGM, but Amazon MGM will now have creative control over the franchise’s future.

Craig played Bond for 15 years from 2006 to 2021, and there has been speculation ever since about what the future of the franchise might look like. Wilson has written scripts for some Bond films in the past but said he was now ready to retire from Hollywood at the age of 87. Broccoli, meanwhile, said that she will now focus on projects outside of the world of Bond.

Fans of the character and franchise, meanwhile, are apprehensive about what the future might look like now that Bond is controlled by a massive conglomerate. The franchise is one of the longest-running in the history of Hollywood, and part of what has made it unique is its control by a single family. Now, we could get a Bond TV show