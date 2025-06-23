 Skip to main content
David S. Goyer offered to help with the Blade reboot, but Marvel said no. Here’s why

By
Wesley Snipes stands with a sword in his back.
New Line Cinema

Another day means it’s for another wild update involving Marvel’s Blade reboot. This update comes from David S. Goyer, the screenwriter who penned New Line Cinema’s Blade trilogy.

While speaking with Variety, Goyer revealed that many people asked him to help Marvel on their Blade reboot starring Mahershala Ali.

“It’s so funny, about eight months ago — when, not the latest hiccup hit, but like the prior hiccup — I had so many people that would say to me, ‘Dude, would you get in there on Blade? Would you just get in there?'” Goyer said. “Whether it be friends or fans or people on social media.”

It turns out Goyer followed their advice and reached out to Marvel to offer his services.

“And I wasn’t even really thinking about it, but then I had my agent call Marvel and say, ‘Do you guys need any help?’ And they said, ‘We love you, but we think we’ve cracked it now, and we’re in a good place.’ And then the latest thing happened,” Goyer explained. “And so no, they haven’t contacted me.”

Ever since Marvel’s Kevin Feige announced Ali’s involvement at the 2019 San Diego Comic-Con, Blade has been a cursed project. Ali has remained attached to playing the vampire slayer the entire time. However, the project has cycled through numerous directors and writers. Bassam Tariq and Yann Demange both signed on to direct before eventually dropping out. Screenwriters who have received passes on the script include Stacy Osei-Kuffour, Beau DeMayo, Michael Starburry, Nic Pizzolatto, Michael Green, and Eric Pearson.

The cast of Blade: Trinity.
New Line Cinema

What’s clear is that Marvel has not “cracked” Blade. The movie was removed from Marvel’s release schedule in October 2024, with development was officially paused earlier this year.

Perhaps Marvel should return to Goyer and ask for help with Blade, considering the Foundation co-creator would do it.

“I might consider it because I love the character, and it sort of started my superhero career,” Goyer said about a potential return to Blade. “Even though I’m now considered a DC guy, I started as a Marvel guy. I would consider it. It would be fun to return to that world. That being said, I’m pretty much otherwise 99% done with superheroes. I love this stuff. I watch all the movies, but I’ve just done so much in the world. But yeah, I would consider it, just for old time’s sake.”

Goyer’s next project, The Sandman season 2, premieres July 3 on Netflix.

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Topics

