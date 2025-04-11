 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

David Tennant’s agent told him not to take Doctor Who role

By
David Tennant in Doctor Who.
BBC

In the fourth season of Doctor Who‘s 2005 revival series, there was an episode called Turn Left that determined the fate of the universe in an alternate timeline based on one small decision. It turns out that David Tennant, who played the Doctor in that episode, had his own Turn Left moment before he took the role. The actor recently revealed that his agent told him not to take on the role that went on to make him a star.

Via Variety, Tennant’s latest episode of David Tennant Does a Podcast with… featured the actor speaking to his wife and fellow performer, Georgia Tennant. At the time Tennant was offered the part in 2005, the Doctor Who revival hadn’t aired yet. Tennant ultimately took over the role from the Ninth Doctor, Christopher Eccleston, in the first season finale. But Tennant admitted that he didn’t immediately say yes to the offer.

Recommended Videos

Tennant noted that he “was clearly going to do it,” but added that “there was definitely a moment when I wasn’t… I sort of had to process everything that it meant, and I had an agent at the time that was like, ‘Don’t touch it, it’s not going to work.’ Not my current agent, a previous brilliant agent who’s since retired, but she didn’t call that correctly as it turns out. She said, ‘It’s not going to work, you don’t want to have that hung around your neck.'”

Related

After taking the part, Tennant held the role for half a decade across four seasons and a handful of specials before relinquishing the part in 2010. If Tennant hadn’t taken the role, he may not have ever met his wife, Georgia, who guest starred in a season 4 episode as the Doctor’s daughter, Jenny. Georgia Tennant is also the daughter of Peter Davison, who played the fifth Doctor on the original Doctor Who series.

Tennant reprised his role as the Doctor for the 50th and 60th anniversary specials of Doctor Who. The current incarnation of the series is streaming on Disney+, and it will return for a new season on Saturday, April 12.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell has been an entertainment journalist for over 15 years. His bylines have appeared in Wizard Magazine, Geek…
Everything is possible in new Doctor Who season 14 trailer
Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor in Doctor Who.

So far, Doctor Who fans have only seen Ncuti Gatwa's 15th Doctor in a cameo appearance in the final 60th anniversary special and in a single Christmas special last year. While it's too early to say what kind of Doctor that Gatwa will be, he sure has a winning smile in the new trailer for Doctor Who season 14. The latest preview from the upcoming season is very light on story details, but off the charts in terms of the chemistry between the Doctor and his new companion, Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson). Ruby seems a lot like the Doctor's previous companions Rose Tyler and Amy Pond. But if these clips are any indication, Ruby's going to grow into the role.

SEASON 1 TRAILER | Doctor Who

Read more
7 best Doctor Who companions, ranked
The Tenth Doctor and his companions on Doctor Who.

It's been a long hiatus for Doctor Who fans, but the series is back with a new 60th anniversary special called Doctor Who: The Star Beast. This is the first of three specials that will feature the Tenth Doctor performer David Tennant appearing as a new Fourteenth Doctor. Tennant's Doctor is also joined by Catherine Tate's Donna Noble, his former companion from the fourth season.

The Doctor has had numerous companions for his time travel adventures over the last six decades. But when compiling this list of the seven best Doctor Who companions, we decided to stick with the companions from the modern revival series that started in 2005. There is only one exception to that rule, and that's because the character in question had the unique chance to play a major role in both classic Doctor Who and in the modern era. But if you want to know who landed the top spot, you'll have to keep on reading.
7. Captain Jack Harkness

Read more
Hundreds of classic Doctor Who episodes are now streaming on Tubi for free
The Doctor is about to be attacked in Doctor Who.

This month marks the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who, the hit BBC sci-fi series with a devoted fan following worldwide. And while new episodes of the 2005 revival series are coming to Disney+ later this month, fans of classic Doctor Who will get a chance to fully explore the Doctor's adventures even further. Tubi has announced that as of today, over 600 episodes of the original Doctor Who series are now streaming for free.

Doctor Who debuted on November 23, 1963, in an era before the preservation of television programs was given any priority. Because of that, 97 episodes are missing from the show's original 871-episode run. However, a few of those lost episodes were animated with archival recordings of the actors. Those recreations will also be available on Tubi under the Classic Doctor Who: The Animated Lost Stories banner.

Read more