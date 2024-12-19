Death of a Unicorn trailer: Paul Rudd, Jenna Ortega confront a mythical animal

In the trailer for A24’s Death of a Unicorn, Jenna Ortega gets straight to the point when she comes across a mythical animal. “It’s a f**king unicorn.”

While embarking on a weekend trip to the house of his billionaire boss house, a man (Paul Rudd) and his daughter (Ortega) crash into a unicorn with their car. Instead of abandoning the creature, the duo picks up the unicorn and takes it to their destination. When people find out about the unicorn, it’s immediately studied by scientists, who learn about its miraculous benefits. The jubilation quickly disappears when a second, more violent unicorn shows up and begins attacking humans.

“We need to give the little one back,” says Ortega’s character as she pleads with her father to free the injured unicorn.

Besides Rudd and Ortega, Death of a Unicorn stars Will Poulter, Téa Leoni, Richard E. Grant, Anthony Carrigan, Sunita Mani, and Jessica Hynes.

Death of a Unicorn is written and directed by Alex Scharfman, a filmmaker best known for producing Resurrection and Blow the Man Down. Producers include Scharfman, Drew Houpt, Lucas Joaquin, Tyler Campellone, Lars Knudsen, Tim Headington, and Theresa Steele Page. Rudd and Ortega are listed as executive producers along with Ari Aster, Michael Williams, Jacob Epstein, David Darby, and Nate Kamiya.

John Carpenter, the iconic director of Halloween and The Thing, composed the score with his son, Cody Carpenter, and Daniel Davies.

Death of a Unicorn will be distributed by A24, the studio behind recent releases including Heretic, Queer, and Y2K.

Death of a Unicorn arrives in theaters in the spring of 2025.