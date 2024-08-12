Two Halloween games are in development, and John Carpenter is involved

The studio behind Evil Dead: The Game is coming back to another famous horror IP for future games. In an exclusive with IGN, Boss Team Games revealed that it’s working on two games based on the original horror slasher film Halloween from 1978, with one being made in conjunction with writer and director John Carpenter himself.

“As a huge gamer myself, I’m thrilled to help bring Michael Myers to life again in this game, and my hope is to scare you silly,” Carpenter, who is “intimately involved” with the production, said. The game is also being built inside Unreal Engine 5. Halloween franchise producers Compass International Pictures and Further Front are also involved.

No other details are available, but you can head over to the official website to sign up for updates.

People who’ve been following the director, who’s been behind some incredible horror movies and TV throughout his career, might know about his gaming habits already. He’s been very open about how all he wants to do is “play video games and watch basketball” and talking about how adapting Dead Space as a movie might be a cool project. You can find a lot of these anecdotes from Carpenter online, so it’s no surprise that a lot of his stories are making their way to video games.

There are other video games based on Carpenter movies. Toxic Commando was announced last year from Saber Interactive and Focus Entertainment. It had a 2024 release window, although there haven’t been any updates since that initial reveal. Retro remaster and remake studio Nightdive also announced a remaster of 2002’s The Thing this summer.

Boss Team Games has two titles already under its belt. Its first, Cobra Kai: Card Fighter, is a deckbuilding fighting game based on the Netflix show, a sequel to the original Karate Kid franchise. The second is Evil Dead: The Game, an asymmetric 4v1 horror game in the style of Dead by Daylight, where one player takes control of a demon to hunt down and kill the other players.