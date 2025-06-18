Deliver Me from Nowhere trailer: Jeremy Allen White as Bruce Springsteen could lead to Oscars

Jeremy Allen White grabs his guitar and rocks out as Bruce Springsteen in the official trailer for Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere.

Springsteen and the E Street Band were red-hot entering the ’80s following a string of successful albums, including Born to Run, Darkness on the Edge of Town, and The River. On the cusp of superstardom, the Boss grappled with his past and the pressures of being a rock star. Deliver Me from Nowhere picks up in the early ’80s and chronicles the making of Nebraska, Springsteen’s 1982 album that many consider his true masterpiece.

Springsteen famously recorded Nebraska on a 4-track recorder in his New Jersey bedroom. The result was an emotional and ghostly record “populated by lost souls searching for a reason to believe.”

“Don’t need to be perfect,” White’s Springsteen says in the trailer while tuning his guitar in the bedroom. “I want it to feel like I’m in the room by myself.”

Deliver Me from Nowhere also stars Jeremy Strong as Jon Landau, Springsteen’s long-time manager; Paul Walter Hauser as Mike Batlan, Springsteen’s guitar tech; Stephen Graham as Doug, Springsteen’s father; Odessa Young as Faye, the Boss’s love interest; Gaby Hoffman as Adele, Springsteen’s mom; Marc Maron as Chuck Plotkin, Springsteen’s producer; and David Krumholtz as Columbia executive Al Teller.

“This is about Bruce Springsteen,” Landau says to Teller. “And these are the songs that he wants to work on right now.”

Scott Cooper writes and directs Deliver Me from Nowhere, based on Warren Zanes’ 2023 book of the same name. Cooper will produce alongside Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Eric Robinson, and Scott Stuber. Executive producers include Zanes, Tracey Landon, and Jon Vein.

Springsteen and Landau are both involved in the film. Springsteen visited the set numerous times and praised White for his performance.

“Jeremy is such a terrific actor that you just fall right into it,” Springsteen said in a SiriusXM interview. “He’s got an interpretation of me that I think the fans will deeply recognize. He’s just done a great job, so I’ve had a lot of fun being on the set when I can get there.”

White, a two-time Emmy Award winner for his role on The Bear, is firmly in contention for Best Actor at the 2026 Oscars. If done well, music biopics tend to lead to acting nominations. Last year, Timothée Chalamet received a nomination for playing Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown. Rami Malek famously won Best Actor as Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody.

Strong will be a contender for Best Supporting Actor. The Emmy winner garnered a supporting nomination at the 2025 Oscars for his work in The Apprentice.

Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere opens in theaters on October 24.